ROGERSVILLE — The rivalry game dubbed the Battle of Hawkins County certainly lived up to its name on Friday.
Sophomore Parker Travis belted a clutch three-run double to right center field in the sixth inning to help the Chiefs come from behind and beat the Falcons 7-4 at The Reservation.
“With this rivalry, you throw the records out the window. It doesn’t matter when you play this game,” said Cherokee coach Drew Patterson. “Both teams could be 0-and-whatever or 30-and-whatever, and it’s just a big showdown. Both teams get so excited and wrapped up in it.”
Fast-start Falcons
After a start time change and a rain delay, the county rivals teed it up for the first time this season with a pair of senior Lawsons on the mound: Tyler Lawson for Cherokee, Colby Lawson for Volunteer.
Volunteer came out swinging and drew first blood when leadoff hitter Isaiah Bowery singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. Connor Haynes walked, Colby Lawson singled and Titus Stovall brought them both home with a blooper to left field to make it 3-0 Falcons after just a half inning of play.
Cherokee got one run back in the bottom of the second when Will Price reached on an error and scored on a single by Keaton Lawson. Volunteer held the 3-1 lead until Cherokee senior Aidan Webb singled to lead off the fifth, advanced to second on a fielder’s choice put in play by Cole Putnal and scored on Price’s line drive to left field.
“That guy held us at bay there for four innings. There in the fifth, I felt like we started seeing the ball extremely well and started hitting some really hard baseballs,” Patterson said. “We finally put some things together — and some young guys really stepped up.”
The Falcons didn’t flinch. With one out in the top of the sixth, Volunteer’s Landon McIntosh singled to center field. Pinch runner Brycen Feagins took advantage of a passed ball and a wild pitch to advance to third and scored on a Gavin Hickernell line drive to right field to make it 4-2 headed into the home half of the sixth.
Comeback Chiefs
Cherokee senior Brady LeRoy led off the home half of the sixth with a single to right field and moved to second on a hard-hit ball by Jacob Brooks that was fielded in the hole by Volunteer shortstop Austin Williams for the out at first. Landon Jeffers hit a fly ball to center field to move LeRoy to third and advanced to second on the throw. Jake Elliott drew a one-out walk, and the Chiefs were in business with the bases loaded and one out.
Volunteer went to its bullpen and called on its left-hander Haynes, normally a starter in the rotation. Webb stepped in and drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the Falcons’ lead to 4-3. Putnal then fouled off three pitches before delivering a sacrifice fly to right field to score Jeffers and knot the score.
With first base open and two out, Volunteer opted to put the senior Price on base with the intentional walk and face the sophomore, Travis. He worked a full count before belting the three-run blast to the right center field gap to clear the bases and give the Chiefs a 7-4 lead.
“You’ve got a tie ball game with a sophomore at the plate, and he ropes one to the wall. … That’s the youth we’ve been talking about that’s very, very talented, performing in the big game,” Patterson said.
Volunteer threatened in the seventh when Colby Lawson reached on a throwing error and moved to second on a Zach Justice walk. But reliever Keaton Lawson got two great defensive plays — a sliding catch on a pop-up in foul territory by Putnal and a back-handed grab by Webb at first — to end the ball game and earn the save.
Top performances
Offensively…
The Chiefs had nine hits and drew six walks. Price was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Travis was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. LeRoy was 2 for 2, walked once and scored. Webb was 1 for 2 with a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI. Keaton Lawson was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Jeffers was 1 for 2 and scored.
For Volunteer, Stovall was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs. Bowery was 2 for 3 and scored. McIntosh also had two hits. Hickernell was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Colby Lawson was 1 for 4 and scored, and Jay Adams had the Falcons’ other hit.
On the mound…
Landon Jeffers allowed just one unearned run to pick up the win in three innings of relief work. Keaton Lawson came on in the seventh and earned the save.
“Our pitching has continued to keep us in games. It’s keeping us in baseball games, and we’ve just got to keep producing at the plate,” Patterson said. “I’m proud of our guys. They never counted themselves out. Those young guys never hung their heads. I’m super proud of the way our boys played.”
Defensively…
The game included a collection of defensive gems on both sides of the ball.
Cherokee’s LeRoy robbed Justice of a hit on a great grab in center field in the third inning.
Volunteer’s Hickernell snagged a smoking line drive by Putnal at second base and doubled off Webb in the third.
Volunteer’s Williams made a great defensive stop on a hard-hit Jacob Brooks’ grounder in the hole at short stop to record the first out of the sixth inning.
Cherokee’s Putnal made a sliding catch on a pop-up in foul territory along the third base line with one out in the seventh, and Webb made a back-handed grab at first on a hard-hit grounder to end the game.
Looking ahead
The Chiefs (15-5) have a big Twin Lakes Conference week ahead with a trip to Cocke County on Tuesday and league-leading Greeneville coming to The Reservation on Thursday. The Chiefs will host six games in the Greene Fling/Buddy Hawk Baseball Classic on Friday and Saturday.
The Falcons (4-11) host Elizabethton on Monday, travel to Elizabethton on Tuesday and host Sullivan East on Thursday in Upper Lakes Conference action. They’ll play a trio of games Friday and Saturday at North Greene as part of the Greene Fling/Buddy Hawk Baseball Classic.