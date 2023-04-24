GREENEVILLE — Volunteer wrapped up an already solid weekend at the Buddy Hawk Baseball Classic with a combined no-hitter against Cocke County on Saturday afternoon at North Greene High School.
Peyton Steele and Austin Williams combined for a no-hitter to shut out the Fighting Red 18-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon to wrap up a 3-0 weekend for the Falcons in their “pod” at the annual Greene Fling, sponsored by the Town of Greeneville and Greeneville Parks and Recreation.
Seventeen teams competed at five sites during the weekend tournament, which benefits the host schools through concession sales and awards scholarship dollars to each participating senior who goes on to play college baseball next year.
Friday’s opener
Volunteer picked up a 6-5 win on Friday night over host North Greene. Connor Haynes hit into a fielder’s choice to score C.J. Fraysier in the top of the seventh to give the Falcons the one-run lead. Reliever Gavin Hickernell got a flyout and a strikeout before giving way to Williams for the final out.
Haynes was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Falcons. Fraysier was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Isaiah Bowery was 2 for 4, Hickernell 2 for 3, and Colby Lawson 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Hickernell threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to collect the win, allowing no runs on no hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Seth Charlton went 1 for 2 with an RBI to lead North Greene. Aiden Halley took the loss for the Huskies. He allowed six runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out three in seven innings of work.
Saturday’s twin wins
A two-hour delay in the start of games at North Greene didn’t faze the Falcons, who roared out of the gate on Saturday afternoon with a 12-1 win over Chuckey-Doak before blanking Cocke County 18-0 in their second game of the day.
In Saturday’s doubleheader, Volunteer’s offense plated 30 runs on 22 hits and 12 walks with just three strikeouts. The Falcons kept the bats and the basepaths hot to put the 10-run mercy rule into effect in both games. Bowery led the way, going 5 for 7 on Saturday and 7 for 11 for the weekend.
“It was obviously nice to see the bats come alive a little bit,” said Volunteer head coach Josh Peterson. “It was also nice to see some guys who haven’t gotten a lot of innings on the mound this year get some innings and succeed a little bit.”
Against Chuckey-Doak, Hickernell went the distance and scattered five hits across five innings to collect the win for Volunteer. He struck out five and gave up just one unearned run.
Riley Littleton went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs to lead Volunteer. Bowery was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Fraysier was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
“We’re getting to that point, to where we’re right there close to getting over the hump. We just can’t seem to get over it and finish games in the later innings,” Peterson said.
“So, again, it was nice to see our guys see some success and be on the other side of the scoreboard for a change. We saw some guys taste a little bit of success, and we’re hoping that carries over,” he added.
Against Cocke County, Bowery went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Williams and Fraysier also drove in three runs apiece. Littleton was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Steele helped his cause, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Moving forward
The Falcons wrap up the regular season this week with a full slate of games, starting with road games Monday at Tennessee High, Tuesday at Unicoi County and Wednesday at Dobyns-Bennett before returning to Joey Seaver Field on Thursday and Friday to close out the regular season.
Volunteer will host Elizabethton on Thursday at 7 p.m. in their final conference game before county rival Cherokee comes calling for Senior Night on Friday at 7 p.m.
As it stands, the Falcons will be forced into the Upper Lakes Conference play-in game on May 3 to try to earn a spot in the district tournament semifinals.
“If you do the little things right, the big things take care of themselves. We saw that this weekend. I’ve been preaching it all year, and I think they’re starting to figure out that when we’re executing that at a high level, it can make us pretty good,” Peterson said. “When tournament time comes around, anything can happen.”