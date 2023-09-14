Landon Rimer tries to create some separation from Surgoinsville’s Derrick Rowland. Rimer accounted for all five RMS touchdowns.
Rogersville’s Landon Rimer ran for three touchdowns, caught a TD pass and returned a kick for a score to lead the Warriors to their first win of the season.
Surgoinsville’s Aiden Begley finds an open lane.
Ethan Browning prepares to snap the ball for RMS.
Rogersville Middle’s Jacob Browning tries to wrap up Surgoinsville’s Tristian Sizemore.
The SMS band performs at Monday’s football game.
The captains for county rivals Rogersville Middle School and Surgoinsville Middle School shake hands before the game.
The RMS cheerleaders traveled to the Eagle’s Nest to cheer on the Warriors.
The Surgoinsville Middle School cheerleaders perform during the game.
Rogersville Middle School's Landon Rimer sheds a tackle.
Landon Rimer breaks free for RMS.
Rogersville's Trinity Thacker makes a catch in traffic.
Rogersville's Landon Rimer finds running room.
The Surgoinsville defense take down Rogersville Middle's Trinity Thacker (3).
RMS' Jacob Browning brings down the Eagles' Tristian Sizemore
Surgoinsville's Aiden Begley carries the ball.
The Warriors gang tackle the Surgoinsville ball carrier.
Players from Surgoinsville and Rogersville lock horns during Monday's game.
RMS kicks off against Surgoinsville.
SURGOINSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Warriors earned their first win of the 2023 season during a Monday night game at Surgoinsville.
