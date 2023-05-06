ROGERSVILLE — Keaton Lawson flirted with perfection and Aidan Webb hit a grand slam in his final at-bat at The Reservation to put an exclamation point on Cherokee’s 16-0 win over Cocke County in a District 2-3A elimination game Friday night.
The Chiefs (21-11) survive and advance to face Claiborne County Saturday (today) at noon at Carson-Newman’s Silver Diamond Baseball Complex. The winner moves on to the 2:30 p.m. game, where they’ll face Grainger. The Grizzlies dropped a 12-4 decision to Greeneville on Friday in the winners’ bracket final.
“Energy was a big part of it. Yesterday, we fell off after we had a few errors. Today, we were up the whole time and hit the baseball really well,” said Webb. “[Tomorrow], we have to keep our energy up, play hard and give it everything we’ve got.”
Lawson surrendered just one hit — in the fifth and final inning — and struck out 10 in a stellar performance on the mound to help the Chiefs survive and advance. The junior righthander also made an impressive back-handed grab on a ground ball in the top of the fifth to keep the no-hitter intact. Cocke County’s Sway Holt singled up the middle two pitches later for the Fighting Red’s only hit of the day.
“I knew it was an elimination game and I had to get up there and throw strikes, and do what I do,” Lawson said.
The Chiefs’ offense had a big day with eight hits, four of them for extra bases, highlighted by Webb’s grand slam to cap off a nine-run fourth inning.
The Chiefs’ seniors, playing in their final game at The Reservation, really stepped up in Friday’s game. Webb finished the day 2 for 2 with a double and the home run, scored twice and drove in four runs. Brady LeRoy went 3 for 3 with an RBI-double and scored twice. Will Price was 1 for 1 with a double and a pair of walks and scored three times. Ryan Vigil was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and scored twice. Senior Tyler Lawson got a day off after going the distance for the Chiefs on Thursday.
Webb’s home run marked his fifth and No. 25 for the Chiefs this season.
Moving forward, Keaton Lawson said the Chiefs have “to make the simple, routine plays and put the ball in play and force them to make the mistakes — play like we did today really.”
The Greene Devils, the state’s top-ranked 3A team, will take on the last team standing in the district championship game at 5 p.m. If necessary, a second game would be played Monday at 5 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.