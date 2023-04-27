A faithful follower of the Falcons throughout the season, Heather Ashley was ushered onto the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch under the pretense that she’d won a player vote this week for the team’s fan of the year.
Volunteer assistant coach Josh Kincannon drops to one knee to propose to Heather Ashley.
Josh Kincannon and Heather Ashley celebrate their engagement.
Heather Ashley is all smiles when Volunteer assistant coach Josh Kincannon falls to one knee to pop the question before the start of Wednesday’s game.
Volunteer players cheer as the secret they’ve helped keep this season plays out on the field.
Volunteer shortstop Isaiah Bowery delivers the ring box to the field as Josh Kincannon gives Heather Ashley the ball from the ceremonial first pitch.
Heather Ashley looks into the stands and spots family members and friends who snuck in for the surprise.
Heather Ashley prepares to deliver the first pitch.
Heather Ashley tosses out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday’s game at Volunteer.
The happy couples seals the deal with a kiss.
Volunteer assistant coach Josh Kincannon proposes to Heather Ashley prior to Wednesday's game.
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer assistant coach Josh Kincannon, with the help of the Falcons’ baseball team, has been secretly counting down until the big game when he planned to propose to his girlfriend Heather Ashley.
A faithful follower of the Falcons throughout the season, Ashley was ushered onto the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch under the pretense that she’d won a player vote this week for the team’s fan of the year.
As Volunteer athletic director Jeremy Bailey announced the team’s choice, the players and the unknowing crowd applauded and urged Ashley out to the pitcher’s mound where she’d throw the first pitch to Kincannon — the Falcons’ catching coach. As he reeled in the pitch and walked the ball out to her at the mound, Volunteer short stop Isaiah Bowery met them with a small delivery — a ring-sized box.
Kincannon fell to one knee as a hushed, but excited, crowd witnessed the surprise proposal. Cheers rang out as Ashley nodded her acceptance.
Coaches and players met them with congratulatory hugs and handshakes. As they exited the field for some photos, Ashley was surprised yet again when she spotted a host of family and friends among the fans up in the stands.