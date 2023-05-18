CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer Lady Falcons defeated Tennessee High 7-1 on Wednesday to claim the Region 1-3A softball crown and complete the sweep of the regular season, district and regional championships for the first time in school history.
It was the first regional title for the softball team since 2014.
Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher was named the tournament’s most valuable player after throwing another complete game gem. She allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out eight in the championship game. In Monday’s regional semifinals, the sophomore southpaw threw a one-hit shutout in the Lady Falcons’ 17-0 victory over Greeneville.
Volunteer’s Bryleigh Salyer, Veda Barton, Haley Russell, Kendra Huff and Jenna Thomas joined Fisher on the all-tournament team. Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross, Rylee Fields, Abby Haga, Kaley Hughes and Ashley Worley also earned all-tournament honors.
“When these two teams play, you know they’re both going to leave it all on the field. Tennessee High is a good ball club. I have all the respect in the world for those girls, and I couldn’t be prouder of this bunch right here,” said Volunteer head coach Jackie Strickler of his team.
“They give 110 percent all the time, in games and in practice. Every one of them is like that.”
The Lady Falcons (20-6) will host Knox Halls in a state sectional matchup on Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. Tennessee High will travel to Gibbs for its sectional game. Gibbs defeated Halls 2-1 in 11 innings in the Region 2-3A final Wednesday night.
The sectional winners earn a berth in the TSSAA Class 3A state softball tournament next week in Murfreesboro.
How they scored
Volunteer broke a scoreless stalemate in the third inning when Barton led off with a double, stole third and came around to score on a single by Zetta Smith.
The Lady Falcons added a run in the fourth when Barton singled to score Russell to give Addyson Fisher a 2-0 lead.
Tennessee High got on the board in the sixth when Cross led off with a single and moved around the bases on an error, sacrifice bunt and a hard-hit ball by Worley. The Lady Vikings had the bases loaded with just one out when Addyson Fisher won a 10-pitch battle to strike out Haga.
“The pressure doesn’t really bother me. If they get runners on, I know I have to bear down and it just makes me work even harder,” Addyson Fisher said.
Salyer, her longtime battery-mate, made a hustling play on a popup in foul territory on the third base line to end the inning and preserve Volunteer’s 2-1 lead. Salyer moved from third base, where she started last year, to catch for the Lady Falcons this season. It’s a role she’s accustomed to, and one Addyson Fisher is entirely comfortable having her in.
“I’ve played with her since I was little. We’ve grown up playing together, and she’s caught for me in middle school and in travel ball. I have a lot of confidence in her back there, and that always helps,” the Lady Falcons’ ace said.
The Lady Falcons went into attack mode in the home half of the sixth. Russell led off with a double. Salyer beat out a bunt to put runners at the corners. Addyson Fisher then reached on a bunt of her own to load the bases for the red-hot Barton. She delivered again, this time with a line drive to center field to score Russell and advance the runners. Thomas then singled to left to score Salyer and send the Lady Vikings to the bullpen for ace Rylee Fields.
Fields recorded a pair of strikeouts before Huff drew a bases-loaded walk to score Chloe Anderson, running for Addyson Fisher. Abby Fisher singled to score pinch runner Kaitlyn Pierson and Thomas before Huff was picked off in a rundown between second and third.
After getting picked off, Huff came out and made a fabulous snowcone catch for the first out of the seventh inning.
“She’s our leader,” Strickler said of his senior shortstop. “A little while back, she realized ‘Hey, this is it for me’ and she’s poured her heart and soul into this team. … She’s a coach’s dream.”
With one on and one out, Addyson Fisher got a fly ball to Smith in center field and struck out Cross to end the game.
Top performances
Barton went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run to lead Volunteer.
“It feels great. I’m just so happy to be here with the girls on this team,” Barton said. “I’ve been struggling with the bats lately. I just wanted to take the opportunity to get some good swings and managed to get some base hits. We just take it one thing at time, get one run ahead, then keep adding to the scoreboard.”
Abby Fisher was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Russell was 2 for 3 and scored twice. Addyson Fisher was 2 for 3. Smith, Huff and Thomas each had a hit and an RBI for Volunteer. Salyer was 1 for 3 and scored.
Lily Ware, Katy Granger and Cross had the only hits for Tennessee High.