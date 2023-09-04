The Warriors take the field.
Brady Light scrambles to find an open receiver.
Riley Elkins breaks away for some yardage.
Trinity Thacker meets the Blue Devil defense.
The RMS cheer team performs at halftime.
RMS' Brady Light makes a tackle.
Riley Elkins carries the ball for RMS.
Brady Light returns a kickoff.
RMS hosted Unicoi County on Thursday in an Area 1-AA matchup.
Warrior defenders bring down a Unicoi runner
Riley Elkins catches a pass during Thursday’s game against Unicoi.
The RMS defense greets a Blue Devils' runner.
ROGERSVILLE — The Unicoi County Blue Devils shut out the Rogersville Middle School Warriors Thursday night 34-0.
