ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee boys track and field team edged Greeneville Tuesday night to win its first conference championship in 22 years. Making it all the sweeter, the Chiefs celebrated the win on their home track.
The Chiefs finished with 155 points to 151 for the defending Class AA state champion Greene Devils to win the Twin Lakes Conference championship. Cocke County finished third with 115 points.
In the girls’ competition, Cocke County won the conference title with 186 points to Greeneville’s 167. Cherokee finished third with 102 points.
Individually, Cherokee collected eight conference championships.
Trey Smith was a double winner. He took top honors in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.25 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.83.
The Chiefs’ 4x100 relay team of Rowe Fletcher, Auston Leach, Jayden Gonzalez and Lofton Hayes also won the conference crown.
Olivia Spence swept the hurdles on the girls’ side, winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.85 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.63.
Lilly Henley also won two conference championships with wins in the pole vault (6-6) and the 400-meter run (1:04.57).
Amelia Metz added another conference championship to her collection, with a throw of 110-8 to win the discus.
OTHER TOP PERFORMERS
BOYS
- Kolden Singleton set a new school record with his second-place finish in the triple jump at 40-10.5, eclipsing the 2004 record set by Anthony Sensabaugh (40-8.75). Dillon Williams finished third in the triple, setting a new freshmen mark at Cherokee at 40-4. Noah Parvin finished fourth for the Chiefs.
- Singleton finished second and Tyler Wolfe fourth in the 400.
- Hayes finished second, Gonzalez third and Leach sixth in the 200.
- Connor Armstrong finished second and Holden Sattler fourth in the 3200.
- Jhay Sulit finished second, Fletcher third and Colby Barton fourth in pole vault.
- Leach finished third and Mason Fairchild sixth in the 100-meter dash.
- Leach finished third and Williams sixth in the long jump. Leach set a freshmen record with a jump of 19-6, surpassing the 1987 mark of 19-3 set by James Leeper.
- Wolfe finished fourth in discus.
- Neyland Marshall finished fifth in the 800 and fifth in the 1600.
- The Cherokee boys’ 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams both finished second; the 4x800 finished third.
GIRLS
- Aniyah Bandy finished third in the 300-meter hurdles and set a new freshmen record with a time of 52.28. It eclipsed the mark of 52.48 set in 2021 by Emma Houck.
- The Lady Chiefs’ 4x200 and 4x400 relays finished second.
- The 4x800 relay finished third.
- Metz finished second and Nadeen Aglan fourth in shot put.
- Aglan finished third in discus.
- Brilee Copeland finished fourth and Emily Cuthrell sixth in the long jump.
- Julina Allen finished sixth in the 1600-meter run.