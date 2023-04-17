ROGERSVILLE — The conference-leading Cocke County Lady Red visited Rogersville on Thursday and left with a hard-earned 7-4 win over Cherokee’s Lady Chiefs.
Nicole Bradley started at pitcher for Cherokee. In the first inning, the Lady Red got two doubles and a home run. The Lady Chiefs got some hits of their own. Kaylee Cinnamon and Kennedy Dishner both hit singles. Hannah Bates walked and Brayley Bowlin came in to run for her. Chloe Bradley smashed a double to score Bowlin and the Lady Red were up 2-1.
In the second, the Lady Red had three singles and a double but only scored one run. The Lady Chiefs tagged a runner out at home. The Lady Chiefs had singles from Leah Lamb and Hadley Ward but failed to score and the Lady Red led 3-1.
In the third, the Lady Red used four singles to plate two more runs. The Lady Chiefs got singles from Bates (with Bowlin in to run), Dishner, Chloe Bradley and Nicole Bradley. Chloe Bradley’s hit drove in Bowlin for the Lady Chiefs second run.
The Lady Chiefs defense faced only three batters in the fourth inning. Racheal Young managed a single for the Lady Chiefs’ only hit, and the score remained 5-2.
It was three-up and three-down for the Lady Red in the fifth. Dishner and Chloe Bradley had singles for Cherokee, but the Lady Chiefs were held scoreless again.
In the sixth, the Lady Red had a double but only had three other players bat and were scoreless once again. The Lady Chiefs had two players hit by pitches and singles from Cinnamon and Bates. The Lady Chiefs missed a golden opportunity, leaving the bases loaded at the end of the sixth.
To start the seventh, the Lady Red had two doubles. Dishner took over pitching for the Lady Chiefs. A flyball scored one run and a single drove in another to increase lead to 7-2. For Cherokee, Chloe Bradley was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Campbell Owen. Ward then singled to score Owen to close the gap to 7-4.