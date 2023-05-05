GRAY — The Lady Raptors jumped out to a 5-1 lead and held off a valiant comeback effort by the Lady Warriors to win the Area 2-A softball championship on Tuesday on their home field.
Ridgeview defeated Rogersville City School 7-5 in the championship game. Both teams will advance to the sectional tournament.
Rylee Sivert cleared the fence for her first outside-the-park home run. Anna Mae Boyd also homered for RCS. Boyd finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Sivert was 3 for 4 with one RBI. Shelby Helton went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Emily Brock was 2 for 4. Bailey Bledsoe was 1 for 3 with a triple and scored twice.
The Lady Raptors had 14 hits to the Lady Warriors’ 13. Neither team committed an error.
Boyd threw four innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Bledsoe worked 1 2/3, allowing two runs on three hits.
Monday’s Semifinal
The Lady Warriors cruised to a 12-5 win over Sulphur Springs Monday night in the Area 2-A softball tournament semifinals at the Ridgeview Athletic Complex.
Sivert hit an inside-the-park home run in that game.
RCS took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Helton doubled to drive in two runs. Kenzie Collins singled in a run, and Caroline Hicks drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
Bailey Bledsoe was in the circle for the Lady Warriors. She allowed five runs on 12 hits in seven innings of work and struck out 13.
RCS had 12 hits in the game. Helton and Sivert had three apiece. Helton, who scored twice, finished with a pair of doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Sivert scored three times and drove in two runs. Hicks was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Anna Mae Boyd tripled, scored three times and drove in a run.