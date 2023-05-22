CLARKSVILLE — Rogersville Middle School’s Leah Mowell won the TMSAA Class A shot put championship with a record throw on Saturday at Austin Peay State University.
Mowell’s heave of 37-10.25 eclipsed the state meet record of 37-6 set by Bellevue’s Jerrilyn Richardson in 2018. It also helped the RMS girls’ team to an eighth-place finish overall in the state meet, which included competitors from 44 teams.
On the boys’ side, the highest finish of the day for Hawkins County competitors belonged to Surgoinsville’s Sawyer Jenkins. He medaled by placing third in shot put with a throw of 40-5.25.
The top eight finishers in each event earn the all-state distinction.
Hawkins County was well represented in both the Class A and Class AA state middle school meets, held simultaneously on a rainy Saturday in Clarksville.
Rogersville City School saw each of its qualifiers garner all-state accolades in at least one event. Three RCS eighth graders — Elizabeth Coward, Isaac Bryan and Kaleb Turner — earned all-state honors in two events.
“Perhaps the most exciting race of the day was the girls 4x400 relay,” said RCS coach Kelley Russell. “The relay team of Brooke Nelson, Rylee Sivert, Kenady Deal and Elizabeth Coward came away with a huge PR of 4:29.06, an improvement of eight seconds. This performance landed them on the podium in fourth place with our highest finish of the day.”
OTHER ALL-STATE PERFORMERS CLASS A GIRLS
- RMS’ Kelsie Henley finished fourth in discus with a throw of 77-2. The meet record for that event belongs to another Rogersville thrower, Katie Biggs. It was set in 2017.
- Surgoinsville’s Chloe Fritts medaled at the state meet by placing seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.98.
- RCS’ Elizabeth Coward earned all-state honors for the third year in a row in the 800-meter run. She finished seventh with a time of 2:35.79.
- RCS’ Emma Stipes, a seventh grader, finished eighth in shot put with a throw of 30-2.50. She ended the season as the top-ranked seventh grader in Class A.
CLASS A BOYS
- RCS’ Bryan produced a PR of 17-3.75 in his fourth long jump competition of the year to land on the podium in seventh place.
- RCS’ Turner won his heat with a PR of 56.25 (a two-second improvement) to secure an eighth-place finish and spot on the podium in the 400-meter run.
- The RCS 4x400 relay team of Brayden Brown, Bryan, Zander Harris and Turner peaked at the right time, producing a PR of 4:05.05 to finish in eighth place.
OTHER LOCAL FINISHES CLASS A GIRLS
- SMS’ Fritts finished ninth and RCS’ Sivert 15th in the 100-meter dash. Sivert was the top sixth grader with a time of 14.54.
- RCS’ Deal finished second in her heat and 10th overall in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:06.35.
- RMS’ Katie Mowell finished 11th in high jump.
- RMS’ Jessabella Allen finished 11th in the 1600-meter run and 15th in 800.
- The RMS 4×200 relay (Akirah Smith, Chloe Charles, Katie Mowell, Yno Lebario) finished 12th.
- SMS’ Gracie Christian finished 13th in the 1600 and 14th in the 800.
- The RMS 4x100 relay (Smith, Ragan Seal, Lily Otto, Lebario) ran a PR to finish 14th.
- The RMS 4x400 relay (Otto, Allen, Charles, Lebario) finished 15th.
CLASS A BOYS
- RMS’ 4×200 and 4x100 relay teams (Kaden Gates, Riley Elkins, Jackson Spiller, William Ely, Preston Goins) finished 13th.
- SMS’ Jenkins finished 13th in long jump.
- RCS’ Brown finished 15th in the 400.
- RMS’ Ely finished 16th in the 200.
CLASS AA GIRLS
- Church Hill Middle School’s Kayla Capson finished 12th in the 100 hurdles.
CLASS AA BOYS
- CHMS’ Bryson Christian finished 11th in the 200 with a time of 25.28.
- The CHMS 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams each finished 12th.
- CHMS’ Isaac Jennings finished 14th in the 1600 with a time of 5:13.72.
- CHMS’ Cooper Frazier finished 14th in long jump with a jump of 17-11.75.