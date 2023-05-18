Seniors Blake and Emmerson Head signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers with Montreat College during a signing ceremony held Monday afternoon in the Volunteer High School gym.
CARMEN MUSICK
Volunteer basketball players Emmerson and Blake Head were joined at the ceremony by their parents and siblings (pictured here), coaches, teammates and friends.
CHURCH HILL — Seniors Blake and Emmerson Head signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers with Montreat College during a signing ceremony held Monday afternoon in the Volunteer High School gym.
Family members, coaches, teammates and friends joined the twins for the celebration, making it official that the Head family would have both athletes at one school for a little longer.
Both players are known for their three-point shooting prowess, something that most certainly helped in their recruitment. Naturally, someone had to ask: Who’s the better shooter?
“Me, hands down,” Blake said. “She is a better defender though.”
Emmerson begged to differ.
“It’s me … OK, yeah, he scored eight in one game. But I was more consistent,” she pointed out. “I would beat him in a foot race, too.”
Emmerson, a 5-6 shooting guard, was the first of the two to decide on Montreat. She said the coaches, who appreciated her shooting skills, hard work and defense, tipped the scales for the Lady Cavs’ basketball program.
Ultimately, she said, “It just felt like home.”
“The girls were amazing. That’s something that’s important. … You’ve got to enjoy who you’re with and what you’re doing,” Emmerson said.
In addition to brother Blake, she will have Bristol Pistols teammate Kendall Cross there as well. The Tennessee High standout signed with Montreat in February.
“… I think having somebody you know and you’re going to be able to room with will help make it feel even more like home, which is important when you’re moving two hours away and to another state,” she said.
Emmerson, who has already completed her CNA at Volunteer, plans to study exercise science.
Blake, a 5-11 shooting guard and a starter on the Volunteer squad that made it to the TSSAA state tournament this year, admits he wasn’t convinced he wanted to make the move to North Carolina until a recent visit with the NAIA program changed his mind.
“The (Montreat) coaches changed everything for me,” said Blake, who was leaning toward Tusculum. Truth be told, he admits it didn’t hurt that his sister would be nearby. “It’ll make it feel more like home, having her there.”
Blake and Emmerson spent their first two high school seasons at Dobyns-Bennett before transferring to Volunteer as juniors.
“I’m glad I got to come here and prove myself. I feel like I’ve made the most of it,” Blake said. “The best team in school history, the greatest group of guys and greatest group of coaches. You don’t get any better than that.”