KINGSPORT — Keith Helton won his third consecutive Late Model Sportsman race at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
In other action, Kingsport driver John Ketron won the 35-lap Pure 4 race, and Kevin Canter captured the Mod 4 victory.
In the Street Stock division, Jay Swecker won the first race and Jamie Meadows took the checkered flag in the second.
