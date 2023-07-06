Most adults were as excited as the children Tuesday morning as the annual Rogersville Fourth of July parade approached.
This young lady had a birds-eye view on Main Street watching Rogersville’s Fourth of July Parade from in front of the Shepherd’s Center.
Grand Marshall Linda Winegar was chauffeured along the parade route by Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells.
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger hands a U.S. Flag to a little girl during Tuesday’s parade.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte and his wife Ann.
There was a lot of red, white and blue and American flags on Man Street Tuesday morning, but none bigger than on the American Legion Post 21 float.
State Rep. Gary hicks participated in Tuesday’s parade.
The Cherokee High School Marching Band.
Numeorus floats participated in Tusday’s parade.
A patriotic cyclist.
Many adults were as excited as the children as the Rogersville Public Safety Director Travis Fields approached on Main Street Tuesday morning, leading the annual Rogersville Fourth of July parade.
