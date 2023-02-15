The Hawkins County Humane Society wants to play matchmaker in February and help some lucky human find love of the furry, four-legged variety at a great price.
Through February, the HCHS “Lonely Hearts” promotion will be offering dogs that have been at the shelter for over 3-months a special adoption rate of $40.
The shelter is filled at over capacity with more than 50 dogs and 65 cats. They need to have Lonely Heart dogs and cats that have been at the shelter over 90 days adopted. The HCHS is a ‘no kill’ shelter and does not kill for space.
Hawkins County and surrounding areas are currently at a high water mark for homelessness for dogs and cats over the past 30 years.
The Hawkins County Humane Society is also in desperate need of more kennel space. We are in a crisis and need help now from the public and our local governments. Any help or support is appreciated.
Among the dogs included in the Lonely Hearts discount are:
Bear: Arrival date 8-15-22, Bear is a 3 year oldAustralian Shepherd, male. Bear is a soft and beautiful puppy dog. He was mistreated and he will take some time to for him to warm up and be friendly. He can still fear bite. Once after some work the outcome should be rewarding.
Buck: Arrival date 7-8-22, Buck is a 5 year old Shepherd mix, male. He is very sweet and affectionate. Buck is 5 years old. He likes to take walks and to play. He is good on the leash. A great all-around dog. He gets along with many dogs.
Buddy: Arrival date 9-27-22, Buddy is a 2 year old Lab mix, male. Buddy is an all-around beautiful sweetie. He is a little shy and submissive but will warm up. He is good with people and is very affectionate. He has low to moderate activity and should be fine for most house-holds.
Candy: Arrival date 4-10-22, Candy is a 2-year old Boxer & Pit mix, female, fixed. Candy is a really special gal. She oozes with love and sweetness. She gets so excited to see people she uses her tail to wag the body.
Casper: Arrival date 4-10-22, Casper is a 2-year old AmStaf mix, male, fixed. Casper maybe an overall sweetheart and develop a very strong bond. However, he is afraid and needs work to overcome his fears.
Gigi: Arrival date 6-29-22, Gigi is a 6-year old Amstaf and Retriever mix, female, fixed. Gigi can be such a soft and sweet puppy dog. She is a little shy but can be very affectionate.
Lucia: Arrival date 8-7-20, Lucia is a 3-4 year old Border Collie & Pointer mix, female, fixed. Lucia has been with us the longest at almost 3-years. Lucia showers many with love and is one of the most awesome dogs ever. However, she can be aggressive to many other people.
Remi: Arrival date 6-1-21, Remi is a 2-3 year old Plott Hound, male. Remi is another long time that deserves better. He can be a really good all around dog and is getting better. He has a fair amount of energy so would love a nice yard and a lot of walks.
Snowball: Arrival date 9-24-21, Snowball is a 2-year old Rat Terrier and Pit Mix, Male, fixed. Snowball is super affectionate and loves to cuddle and be hugged. He can make a great lap dog! He is doing really good on a leash. Will require training when exposed to new people.
Tanner: Arrival date 12-16-21, Taner is a 2 years old Pit Lab Mix, Male. Tanner is a very smart and trainable dog. He is good around people. He loves to play and is good on a leash… He likes some dogs.
Thelma: A 2 year old Lab mix, female. Thelma is a super beautiful inside and outside sweetheart. She is very affectionate and really loves people. She has a front paw issue but has no pressure points causing pain.