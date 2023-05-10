ERWIN — Addyson Fisher tossed a no-hitter, and the top-seeded Lady Falcons did what they’ve done all season — played tough defense and put together timely hits — for a 3-0 win over Tennessee High on Tuesday to advance to the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-3A softball tournament at Unicoi County High School.
The Lady Falcons’ ace struck out 12, walked two and hit one. In the opening stanza, the sophomore southpaw fanned two of the three batters she faced making it clear to everyone she was dialed in and ready to roll.
“Whenever I’m warming up and I feel loose and ready, I know I’m going to throw good,” Addyson Fisher said. “We felt really confident coming into this game. “The day before during practice, we did really good, so we were really confident in ourselves coming in.”
Despite not recording a hit, the Lady Vikings had their opportunities. Three fielding errors, two walks and a hit batter forced Addyson Fisher and the Volunteer defense to step up — and they did.
“Addyson threw really well. Both pitchers threw well,” said Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler, referring to Tennessee High’s Rylee Fields. “She was throwing a lot more off-speed to us than what she did the last time, but I thought we adjusted to it. My two slappers both came through.”
Bryleigh Salyer knocked in the only run Addyson Fisher would need in the first inning, but senior Kendra Huff drove in two more for good measure.
Huff was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Salyer was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Zetta Smith was the only Lady Falcons’ player with multiple hits. She was 2 for 4 and scored twice. Abby Fisher and Jayden Ford also had one hit each for Volunteer (16-6).
Inning by inning
Smith got things rolling for the Lady Falcons with a line drive single in the leadoff spot. Abby Fisher singled to right to advance the runner and put two aboard early. Salyer hit a hard ground ball that made its way through to score Smith and give the Lady Falcons the 1-0 lead — and the only run Addyson Fisher would need.
Addyson Fisher struck out the side in the second when the lone baserunner reached on an error. She worked a quick 1-2-3 inning in the third, with three ground balls, two of which she fielded herself. A walk and error put two Lady Vikings aboard in the fourth, but Addyson Fisher got a fielder’s choice groundball, Jenna Thomas at third to Veda Barton at first, for the final out.
The Lady Falcons added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth when Ford and Smith both reached on errors with two out to put two aboard for Huff. She stepped up and doubled to the centerfield fence to plate both runs and make it 3-0.
Tennessee High got its leadoff hitter aboard in the top of the fifth when she was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, before a groundout to Abby Fisher ended the inning and the scoring threat. In the sixth, Addyson Fisher again struck out the side, the only baserunner on with a walk.
The Lady Falcons threatened again in the home half of the sixth with two-out singles by Ford and Smith, but Fields retired the final batter of the inning to escape any further damage. Fields finished with nine strikeouts, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits in her six innings in the circle. The Lady Vikings committed four errors.
Addyson Fisher sandwiched a ground ball out — shortstop Huff to Barton at first — between strikeouts No. 11 and 12 to end the game.
Moving forward
The top-seeded Lady Falcons face No. 2 Elizabethton (today) at 7 p.m. at Unicoi County High School for a trip to the District 1-3A championship game on Friday and a berth in next week’s Region 1-3A tournament. Elizabethton defeated Unicoi County to advance.
“Going forward, we just have to try to stay up and work as a team,” Addyson Fisher said.
Tennessee High will square off with Sullivan East on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the tournament’s first elimination game. Unicoi will face the winner of that game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in another elimination game.
The Volunteer/Elizabethton loser will take on the last team standing in the losers’ bracket final on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district’s second regional berth and the other spot in Friday’s championship game.