Volunteer’s Cameron Cox scored the Falcons’ only goal on an assist by Owen Miller.
Volunteer’s Cameron Cox had the Falcons’ only goal in a 2-1 loss to Daniel Boone.
Jackson McLain was in goal for the Falcons.
Volunteer’s Lucas Gilliam battles for control of the ball.
Action is fast and furious at the Boone goal.
Volunteer’s Shawn Cole moves down the field after the ball.
Volunteer’s Lucas Gilliam battles for the ball.
Volunteer tries to wrestle the ball from a Daniel Boone player.
Volunteer's Shawn Cole looks to gain control of the ball.
CHURCH HILL — After a grueling weekend of tournament play, Volunteer lost a hard-fought battle on the pitch Monday to Daniel Boone. The Blazers edged the Falcons 2-1 in the nonconference battle.
Volunteer held a 1-0 lead into the middle of the second half. Cameron Cox had the lone goal with an assist by Owen Miller.
Volunteer played the Blazers tough, but Boone’s Andrew Louter proved to be too much for the Falcons’ defense.
On Tuesday night, Reece Vernon scored two goals and Conner Blevins had one to lead Elizabethton to a 5-1 conference win over Volunteer.
The Falcons were slated to host Grainger at home Thursday at 6 p.m. Next week includes home games against West Ridge on Monday, Sullivan East on Tuesday and senior night against Cherokee on Thursday.
