Victoria North now knows that her beloved dog “Tank” will be waiting for her when she returns home from her deployment to Germany and Poland.
Until last week, however, it was looking like Victoria and Tank may have to say goodbye forever. Instead, thanks to a foster family, on Saturday they said au revoir, or “goodbye until we meet again.”
Victoria, who resides in Church Hill, has been in the Army Reserves since 2015. She was recently notified that she would be deployed to Germany and Poland in the upcoming weeks, and she knew she would have to leave the country for quite some time.
She was brokenhearted because she had no one to watch her beloved dog “Tank”. Victoria had reached out to the Hawkins County Humane Society with a heavy heart asking if we could find Tank a loving home.
Tank is a three year old mix breed dog who sleeps in bed with Victoria each night they are best friends. We advised Victoria that we would contact her when a kennel became available. On Friday she received the call from us. We had a space.
When Victoria and Tank arrived at the shelter, she was hysterical trying so hard to let him go. You could see the sadness in Tanks eyes as he tried so hard to be strong.
It was the longest tearful goodbye. The whole staff knew this wasn’t someone who wanted to give up her dog for selfish reasons. She was called to serve her county this is what she signed up for.
As Victoria left the shelter with uncontrollable tears flowing from her eyes, right then I thought I need to do something. I wasn’t quite sure anyone would be willing to take on what I was going to ask.
I had to try, so I made a post on my Facebook page asking if anyone would consider fostering Tank knowing it could be for a long period of time so that one day Victoria and Tank could be reunited.
I reached out to Victoria and asked how she felt about me doing a post to try and get a foster and she was just so overjoyed and grateful that we would try.
I was amazed to see the compassion and kindness in many of the comments and messages. So many were touched by the post.
Then I received a message from Susan Rice, a Rogersville resident who is married to an “Army Brat” Barry Rice.
She said she saw my post and told Barry they have to help. I was so grateful and really surprised. This is a lot to ask of anyone. We aren’t talking about watching a dog for a week. It could be a year or more.
Susan said they sure want to try. Barry Rice’s dad served in the army for 30 years and traveled to places in his life such as Oklahoma, Nebraska, Hawaii, and many other places. Barry works the University of Tennessee in the athletic department and will be retiring soon. Susan works at Premier Communications.
They have three daughters Carly, Carson, who live at home, and another daughter Carter who lives in Knoxville. The family also has two French bulldogs but the girls always wanted a bigger dog.
They were so excited at the chance to meet Tank. We asked if they could meet at the shelter on Saturday March 17, just a day after Tank was brought in.
They all agreed. The family wanted to meet Victoria so that they could exchange information stay in touch and keep her updated on Tank. It was such an emotional moment.
This family that stepped up to foster a dog they know will be returned some day. How do you put that much kindness and compassion into words? You can’t.
You just feel it in your heart and see it in the tears of gratitude. So for Tank this isn’t goodbye. It’s “I have a second family who will love and care for me until Mommy comes home from serving our country”.
It’s showing us that there are some pretty amazing people out there.
While Victoria is serving in the Army she will know Tank is being very well taken care of. When the day comes that Tank and Victoria reunite I feel that there will always be a bond between the Rice family,Victoria, and Tank. That makes my heart happy .