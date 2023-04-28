CHURCH HILL — Tennessee Middle’s Noelle McInnis delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning to lift the Lady Vikings to a 4-3 win over the Lady Panthers on Eighth Grade Night for Church Hill Middle School’s softball team.
The Lady Panthers outhit the Lady Viking 11-9.
Danni Guinn went 3 for 4 to lead Church Hill. Emily Walker and Raylie Gray each had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Panthers.
Carrington Harris got the win for Tennessee Middle School. She allowed one run on five hits in five innings of work. Walker took the loss for Church Hill. She surrendered four runs on nine hits and struck out six in seven innings of work.
CHMS 20, East 2
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Panthers’ softball team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday in a 20-2 win over East.
Bridgget Albright, Emersyn Templeton, Emily Walker, Sydney New, Raylie Gray and Madison Holder all collected RBIs in a nine-run fourth inning for Church Hill.
Walker got the win in the pitching circle, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine in four innings of work. Walker also got it done at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
New, Gray, Templeton and Marlee Clark all had two hits and two RBIs for Church Hill in the game.
CHMS 3, Robinson 1
CHURCH HILL — Church Hill’s Emily Walker allowed just one run on four hits in a complete game against Robinson on Wednesday to lead the Lady Panthers to a 3-1 victory. She struck out 11.
The pitching duel featured just nine hits — five for Church Hill and four for Robinson — and no errors.
Sydney New was 2 for 2 with a double and a home run to drive in two runs. Khloe Sanders was 2 for 3 with an RBI.