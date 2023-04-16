ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee traveled to Rutledge on Monday night and gave Grainger — and ace pitcher Brady Smith — all they wanted and then some in a four-hour, 11-inning marathon before Jaxon Maxey walked it off for a 5-4 Grizzlies’ win.
On Tuesday, Grainger’s experience in those long, tough conference outings showed as they beat the sluggish Chiefs 11-4 to sweep the home-and-away series and take a solid hold on second place in the District 2-3A baseball standings behind league-leading Greeneville.
“I’m at a loss for words at the way we played energy-wise. The effort was there, but the energy wasn’t,” Cherokee coach Drew Patterson said after Tuesday’s loss. “After playing them tough for 11 innings last night, I thought we’d come out with a little more fire.”
Monday’s Game
The Chiefs were feeling pretty good in Monday’s matchup against pro prospect Brady Smith. The fireballer struck out 10, but the Chiefs tagged him for two runs on three hits in five innings and led 2-0 when Bryson Bennett came on in relief.
Cherokee stretched the lead to 4-0 in the sixth, before the Grizzlies started chipping away. A Chiefs’ error in the bottom of the sixth led to one Grainger run. Three singles and a couple of ground balls had the Grizzlies back in it when Smith singled to score Isaiah Kyle and tie it up at 4-4. That’s where it stood — with a roller coaster of momentum swings — until the 11th.
“We competed. We were actually up 4-2 in the seventh, and we made a mistake at shortstop, and they got back in the game. Then, we just played a grueling four more innings. The last four innings seemed to take longer than the first seven,” Patterson said.
Overall, Patterson said Monday’s game was “a really fun game.”
“We’d take the wind out of their sails, then they’d take the wind out of our sails. It was so back and forth, and the energy was there last night for both sides. It was really a fun game to be a part of,” Patterson said. “Obviously, you wish you had come out on top.”
Maxey, who went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, finished off his solid night with the walk-off RBI single to left field to lift Grainger to the 5-4 win. Connor May, who went 2 for 5, was the only other Grainger player with more than one hit.
Parker Travis and Will Price each had one hit and drove in a run for Cherokee. Cole Putnal and Keaton Lawson had Cherokee’s only other hits.
The Chiefs struck out 20 times in the game with Smith and reliever Bryson Bennett notching 10 Ks apiece.
“That’s probably the first time a lot of our guys had seen major league scouts at a game,” Patterson said.
Tyler Lawson threw five solid innings for the Chiefs, allowing no runs on just two hits and striking out six. Keaton Lawson gave up four runs, three earned, in one inning of work. Landon Jeffers worked 4 1/3 innings in relief and was tagged with the loss.
Tuesday’s Turnaround
On Tuesday, it was Grainger that jumped out to the early lead — taking a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the third. Every time Cherokee thought it had something going, chipping away a run at a time, Grainger would answer and pile on.
All told, the Grizzlies banged out 14 hits and took advantage of a pair of Chiefs’ fielding errors en route to the 11-4 victory.
“We played our tails off [Monday] night. We were so amped up for so long in that game, and I think it kind of drained some of the younger guys. … Baseball’s a long grueling season. It really showed today, the veteran team they had versus the younger team we have,” Patterson said.
Cherokee, which Patterson said “sort of threw everything it had” at Grainger on Monday night, used four arms on Tuesday night to try to quiet the Grainger bats. It was not to be.
“Grainger is a veteran team, and they took advantage of the guys we had to put on the mound today,” he added. “They hit it extremely well. ... You throw the best arms you can, and tonight it just didn’t play in our favor.”
Smith, who played third and short in the field, went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Grizzlies. Brayden Christian also had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Braylnn Sell drove in three runs. Trevor Johnson picked up the win for the Grizzlies.
“At the end of the day, we’re young. We’re still learning. Our (13-5) overall record reflects the energy and the effort. But tonight, I think them having seven seniors definitely made a difference,” Patterson said.
“Our young guys are learning how to play tough games, and they’re learning how to play big-time conference baseball,” he added.
Senior Aidan Webb went 2 for 2 with a solo homer and two walks to lead the Chiefs. Cole Putnal went 3 for 3 with a double. Will Price and Keaton Lawson each had a hit and an RBI for Cherokee.
Starter Parker Travis was tagged with the loss. He allowed four runs on five hits in two innings of work. Manning Brooks, Brady LeRoy and Nate Hunter all pitched in relief for Cherokee.
“We’re still capable of doing good things this year. We’ve been here before. We’re going to keep battling. We’re still a good team, and I still like our chances,” Patterson said.
Cherokee, ranked No. 4 in this week’s Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A poll, will face county rival Volunteer Friday night at The Reservation. The junior varsity teams will kick things off at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow.