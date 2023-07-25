The East Tennessee Summer Swim League season came to an end on Saturday with the championship meet at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Swimmers wait in the bullpen for their races.
Combined, the two Hawkins County programs served approximately 160 swimmers ranging in age from 4 to 47 this year.
The Church Hill Stingrays finished fourth with 739.5 points.
The Rogersville Flying Fish finished fifth with 514 points.
A Church Hill swimmer takes his mark.
Swimmers competed in the East Tennessee Summer Swim League (ETSSL) championship meet on Saturday at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
A Church Hill swimmer checks her time.
Swimmers take their marks during Saturday’s East Tennessee Summer Swim League championships at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Stingrays coach Jim Whalen encourages his swimmers.
Church Hill coach Robin Whalen communicates with a swimmer.
Rogersville Flying Fish coaches Tieran Whalen and Tinsley Whalen work the sidelines at the championship meet.
