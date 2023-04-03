KINGSPORT — Volunteer dropped a 3-1 decision to Macon East Academy in the quarterfinal round to end a long day at the Eastman Invitational softball tournament on Sunday at Brickyard Park in Kingsport. But not before the Lady Falcons had the satisfaction of ousting defending runner-up Dobyns-Bennett.
Knox Halls bested the field of 36 teams from four states to claim the Eastman Invitational crown. Halls beat Daniel Boone 4-0 in Sunday night’s championship game.
“We got to play some top-notch pitching this weekend, and that’s what it’s all about. These are quality teams, quality pitchers,” said Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler. “We hit the ball. We didn’t get down. We just kept plugging away. Credit these kids, they really played hard.”
The weekend weather wreaked havoc on the Eastman Invitational schedule, forcing a number of teams – including Volunteer and Dobyns-Bennett — to finish pool play Sunday morning before the start of bracket play.
For Volunteer, that meant two early games against Class 4A Walker Valley (a 4-0 loss) and private school Lakeway Christian (a 1-0 win) in pool competition to qualify for bracket play in the round of 16.
“As far as our pitching, that really cut into it. We had already decided we weren’t throwing Addyson (Fisher) more than two games. If we had gotten it in last night, we might have thrown her a few more,” Strickler said. “But our other pitchers threw great today.”
Taking down the Tribe
The Lady Falcons (9-3-1) reached the quarterfinals of the championship bracket with a 3-2 win over the Lady Indians in the round of 16.
“Getting to play D-B and take care of that, that was awesome. The girls just wanted it and gutted it out,” Strickler said.
Sophomore Addyson Fisher, Volunteer’s ace, picked up the win — her second of the day — by allowing just five hits and two runs (one earned) over six innings. She struck out four and walked three.
Against D-B, Volunteer took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Jayden Ford singled to left field to score Alexis Dixon. A Zetta Smith sac fly on the next play brought Haley Russell in to spot Addyson Fisher a 2-0 lead.
D-B got one back in the fourth when Hannah Frye scored on a Cati Zani single to center field. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed another run to score and suddenly it was tied 2-2 heading into the fifth.
Volunteer’s Bryleigh Salyer singled to lead off the fifth, and courtesy runner Avery Weston advanced to second on a passed ball to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Veda Barton moved Weston to third with a line drive single to right field to set the stage for Abby Fisher, who drove in the game-winning run.
The Tribe threatened in the home half of the inning, taking advantage of a Volunteer error and a walk to load the bases before Addyson Fisher could escape the inning.
Salyer, Barton, Jenna Thomas and Jayden Ford each had two hits for Volunteer.
D-B’s Hannah Frye and Sophie Dean each went 2-for-3. Dean took the loss for D-B.
Quarterfinal round
Macon East’s Kylee Smith kept the Volunteer hitters at bay during Sunday’s quarterfinal, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out seven in a 3-1 win.
Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher did homer off Smith in the fourth, a solo shot to right field.
Zetta Smith was 2 for 3 from the plate. Barton, Thomas and Ford each had one hit.
Junior Katelynn Trent got the start for Volunteer and held her own against the Knights’ explosive offense, allowing just three runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. She walked one and struck out two.
“Katelynn Trent holding
this bunch here to three
runs is really something
else,” Strickler said of the Alabama-based team. “She pitched great, and we played good defense.”
Coming up
The Lady Falcons will take a few days off after rescheduling Monday’s planned showdown with Eastman Invitational runner-up Daniel Boone before heading to Bristol to face Tennessee High in a key Upper Lakes Conference battle.