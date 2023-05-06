CHURCH HILL — Volunteer celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Elizabethton to claim the Upper Lakes Conference regular-season softball championship and the top seed heading into next week’s District 1-3A tournament.
The Lady Falcons (15-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back as they banged out 11 hits to deliver the Senior Night win for a trio of honorees. Seniors Kendra Huff, Alexis Dixon and Emily Wyatt and their families were honored during a special ceremony on the field following the varsity game.
Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher, a sophomore, scattered four hits across seven innings, walked two and struck out 10 to shut down the Lady Cyclones.
The Lady Falcons didn’t waste any time spotting Addyson Fisher a 3-0 lead. Zetta Smith and Huff started things off in the first inning with back-to-back singles. Abby Fisher doubled to score Smith. A Haley Russell line drive single to center field plated both Huff and Abby Fisher.
The two pitchers and their respective defenses duked it out until Jayden Ford led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single. Smith sacrificed her to second. An error on a ball put in play by Huff moved Ford to third, and she came in to score on an Abby Fisher single. Russell loaded the bases with a single to center field and Bryleigh Salyer singled to score Huff and make it 5-0.
Russell was 3 for 3 with two RBIs in the game. Ford also had three hits for Volunteer. Abby Fisher was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Smith, Huff and Salyer had one hit each.
The Lady Falcons will take the top seed into the District 1-3A tournament, starting Tuesday at Unicoi County.