JOHNSON CITY — A trio of Sullivan East pitchers held Volunteer to just two hits in a 9-0 victory over the Falcons in the opening game of the District 1-3A tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The loss in the play-in game marks the end of the season for Volunteer (9-18), which entered the tournament as the fifth seed.
The Patriots, the No. 4 seed, advance to face top-seeded Tennessee High Thursday at 5 p.m. and No. 2 Unicoi County faces No. 3 Elizabethton at 7:30 p.m. in the winners’ bracket semifinals.
The tournament now transitions to double elimination, so the two Thursday winners will meet Friday at 5 p.m. and the two losers at 7:30 p.m.
Dickenson picked up the win for East, allowing just one hit and one walk in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five. Avery McCoy and Andew Delph each pitched 1 1/3 out of the bullpen for East.
Jacob Witcher tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on a Volunteer fielding error to put East up 1-0. Connor McCormack, who went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, led off the bottom of the second with a single to center field and scored on a single by McCoy to make it 2-0.
East’s big inning came in the third when the Patriots used two singles, two doubles and two walks to plate five runs. Sullivan East racked up 12 hits in the game. McCoy was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Witcher was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple. Johnathan Beach also doubled for East.
Left-hander Connor Haynes took the loss for the Falcons. He surrendered six runs on six hits and struck out two in two innings. Peyton Steele came on in relief and threw four innings, giving up three unearned runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Titus Stovall picked up the Falcons’ first hit with a single in the third. It took three more innings before Isaiah Bowery got the Falcons’ second hit of the night with two out in the sixth inning.