Church Hill’s Bryson Christian goes untouched into the end zone for one of his four TDs against Sullivan East.
Church Hill’s Carson Williams puts pressure on the East quarterback.
Colton Huff shuffles the ball to Bryson Christian for the score.
The Panthers' defense has allowed just 12 points in two games.
The CHMS cheer team performs at halftime.
The offensive line has been solid for the Panthers.
Church Hill QB Haiden Garst looks for the open receiver.
The Panthers' offense huddles inside the red zone.
CHURCH HILL — Bryson Christian had just five carries in Church Hill’s 46-6 win over Sullivan East on Thursday night. He scored on four of them.
