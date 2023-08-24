Nicole Bradley and Kristen Gillett wall up the front row for Cherokee.
Sophie Weems returns a serve for the Lady Chiefs.
Leah Lipe picks up the assist.
Kristen Gillett battles a West Greene hitter at the net.
Nicole Bradley makes a play at the net.
Ava Morgan puts the ball in play for Cherokee.
Leah Lipe keeps the ball in play for Cherokee.
Leah Lipe serves for the Lady Chiefs.
Kendyl Fields works the net for the Lady Chiefs.
Kylie Carpenter puts the ball in play for Cherokee.
Reece Nichols serves for Cherokee.
Gabi Catron hustles to the ball.
Campbell Owen puts the offense in motion.
Kylie Carpenter runs into opposition at the net.
Nicole Bradley battles on the front row.
Kendyl Fields reacts to a play during the West Greene match.
ROGERSVILLE — The West Greene Lady Buffs earned a hard-fought volleyball win over the Cherokee Lady Chiefs on Monday night.
