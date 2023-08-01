No. 29 Keith Helton battles No. 97 Jacob York into turn four at Kingsport Speedway.
Pure 4 action is three wide going into turn 1 at Kingsport Speedway.
Keith Helton — Sportsman winner
Rob Austin — Street Stocks winner
Kevin Canter — Mod 4 winner
Brandon Sutherland — Pure 4 Race 1 winner
John Ketron — Pure 4 Race 2 winner
Josh Collins — Beginner FWD winner
KINGSPORT — Keith Helton took the checkered flag in the Sportsman Late Model race on Friday, July 28, at Kingsport Speedway.
