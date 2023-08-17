Kingsport’s John Ketron (26) and David Trent (57) race into Turn 1 during Advance Auto Parts Fireworks Night on Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
25 Rob Austin and 22 Joey Sykes battle in turn 2 in the Street Stock division on Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Austin finished second in the first race and won the second.
3 Kevin Canter and 17 Chris Amburgey race off corner 4 during Advance Auto Parts Fireworks Night at Kingsport Speedway.
97 Jacob York and 28 Keith Helton race into turn 2 in the Late Model Sportsman race on Friday, Aug. 11, at Kingsport Speedway.
Late Model Sportsman winner — Jacob York
Pure 4 winner John Ketron with Miss Kingsport Speedway Keeleigh Duncan
Mod 4 winner Kevin Canter with Miss Kingsport Speedway Keeleigh Duncan
Beginner FWD winner Josh Collins with Miss Kingsport Speedway Keeleigh Duncan
Street Stock #1 winner Luke Fox with Miss Kingsport Speedway Keeleigh Duncan
Street Stock #2 winner Rob Austin with Miss Kingsport Speedway Keeleigh Duncan
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s John Ketron stayed hot on the track with another victory in the Pure 4 division on Friday, Aug. 11, during Advance Auto Parts Fireworks Night at Kingsport Speedway.
