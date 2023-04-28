BULLS GAP — With second place in the conference on the line, the visiting Rogersville City School Warriors pulled away in the seventh inning to defeat the Bulls Gap Bulldogs 9-4 on Monday night.
Steven Barnes started the night on the mound for the Bulldogs. In the first inning, Carson Waters hit a single, but the Warriors didn’t score. Eli Boyd started at pitcher for the Warriors. Leland Blair and Sawyer Housewright had singles for the Bulldogs, and Grant Johnson walked to load the bases. But the Bulldogs couldn’t push a run across either — leaving it scoreless after one.
In the second, Conner Lyons had a single and scored on Teegan LeRoy’s double for RCS. For Bulls Gap, Gabe Chandler walked and then stole second and third. Blair walked, and he and Chandler both scored when Grayson Hughes pounded a double to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
The Warriors added two runs in the third. Waters hit a double and Porter Owen had a single. Boyd was tagged out, but he drove in Waters and Owen. The Bulldogs only had one hit when Johnson singled, but he stole second and third, and took advantage of a throwing error to steal home. The score was tied at 3-3.
The Warriors didn’t have any hits in the fourth inning. Hughes had a double for the Bulldogs, but they also failed to score. Owen went to the mound for the Warriors. The fifth inning was also scoreless. The Warriors went three up and three down. The Bulldogs got a double from Barnes. Two batters walked to load the bases. Cade Putnal came in to pitch for RCS and struck out the Bulldog batter, leaving three runners stranded to end the inning.
The Warriors broke the tie in the sixth when Boyd and Lyons hit singles and Landon Davis walked to load the bases. Blair came in to pitch for the Bulldogs. LeRoy walked, scoring Boyd. The Warriors ended the inning with the bases loaded but led 4-3 headed into the bottom of the sixth. The Bulldogs went three up-and-three down, with Putnal striking out the side.
The Warriors broke the game open in the seventh. Owen walked and Jayden Weston hit a single. Boyd hit a double to score Owen. Lyons hit a single and later scored on a Bulldog throwing error. LeRoy hammered a double, driving in Boyd and Davis. Ledger Helton also hit a double.
The Bulldogs didn’t get any hits in the seventh. Johnson walked and stole second and third before coming home on a Warrior error to cut the lead to 9-4. Putnal struck out three Bulldogs to end any threat of a comeback.
Waters, Boyd, Lyons and LeRoy each had two hits for RCS, which will begin Area 2 tournament play as the No. 2 seed on Saturday at noon at Ridgeview.
Grayson Hughes had two hits and two RBIs for Bulls Gap.
Bulls Gap, the No. 3 seed, will play at 2 p.m. Rogersville Middle, the No. 8 seed, will have to face No. 9 Boones Creek at 10 a.m. in a play-in game. The winner will face top-seeded Ridgeview at 2 p.m.