CHURCH HILL — Runners had perfect conditions for the 14th annual Laurel Run Ascent on Saturday, April 15, at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill.
Race director Mark Skelton said “the Laurel Run creek gorge was absolutely spectacular, especially with the waterfalls and abundant wildflowers. Despite the difficulty of the course, including crossing the creek twice, this race is always a favorite among trail runners in the region. Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport again catered a wonderful lunch for the runners.”
The 11-mile trail race was the second race in the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton. The race was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series and Trail Series Competition and was the 2023 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship.
The challenging race was run on the scenic trails beginning in Laurel Run Park at an elevation of 1,147 feet and ascending to the fire tower atop Bays Mountain Park at an elevation of 2,405 feet before returning to Laurel Run Park.
Tyerell Hughes, 25, of Roan Mountain was the first overall finisher in a time of 1:22:40. The second overall finisher was 31-year-old Jordan Richardson of Johnson City in a time of 1:24:36.
The top female finisher was 19-year-old Eowyn Warner of Abingdon, Virginia, in a time of 1:38:38. The second-place female finisher was 26-year-old Harriet Rollins of Johnson City in a time of 1:42:33.
The male Masters champion, finishing third overall, was 50-year-old Michael Smelser of Johnson City in a time of 1:26:05. Smelser is the course record holder with a time of 1:13:34 in 2008. The female Masters champion and third-place female finisher was 65-year-old Susan Rollins of Johnson City in a time of 1:47:34.
The male Grandmasters champion was 61-year-old Shane Kirk of Church Hill in a time of 1:39:16. The female Grandmasters champion and fourth-place female finisher was 54-year-old Michelle Gray of Johnson City in a time of 1:51:35.
The male Senior Grandmasters champion was 61-year-old Doug Strickland of Gray in a time of 1:46:17. The female Senior Grandmasters champion was 65-year-old Sharon Bumgardner of Kingsport in a time of 2:22:07.
The Overall, Masters, Grandmasters and Senior Grandmasters champions, male and female, were presented 2023 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship medals. The Road Runners Club of America is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running.
Runners ranging in age from 16-year-old Ellie Brockmyre of Bristol, Virginia, to 78-year-old Tom Deaderick of Morristown completed the race. Awards were also presented to all finishers in five-year age group categories, with all participants receiving commemorative shirts.
The gold sponsors for the 2023 Laurel Run Ascent included Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport. Other supporters included Laurel Run Park, Bays Mountain Park, The Rogersville Review, Seaver’s Bakery of Kingsport, State of Franklin Track Club, and Road Runners Club of America, plus many community volunteers who helped make the race a success.
Upcoming events for the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series include the Wolf Run seven-mile trail race on July 18, the 15-mile Bays Mountain Trail Race on Sept. 9, and the Surgoinsville Half Marathon road race on Oct. 14.
Since 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing — which has always been 100 % volunteer — has presented a series of premier trail and road running events. Interested sponsors, volunteers and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.