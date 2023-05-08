CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County will be well-represented in the TMSAA Track and Field Championships later this month as a number of athletes from Rogersville City School, Rogersville Middle School and Surgoinsville punched their tickets to state during the TMSAA Northeast Class A Sectional on Friday at Volunteer High School.
The TMSAA Small School sectional meet, sponsored by Ballad Health, brought together track and field athletes from 15 middle schools in Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties to vie for a trip to the TMSAA Track and Field Championships.
“We would like to thank Ballad Health for their wellness initiatives and support of the Volunteer track team,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie.
Grandview easily outdistanced the field of 13 teams to capture both team titles.
The Grandview boys amassed 157 points. South Greene was second with 60, Rogersville City School third with 48 and Rogersville Middle fourth with 44. Surgoinsville finished 10th.
The Grandview girls scored 110 points. Rogersville Middle was second with 77 and Rogersville City School third with 54. Surgoinsville came in sixth with 36 points. It marked the first time in school history that the RMS girls’ team has finished in the top two.
To qualify for the state meet, individuals or relay teams had to finish in the top four in the section. The top three finishers in each event were awarded medals. The top two teams received plaques.
State qualifiers move on to the TMSAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. There, the top eight in each event will receive awards. Team awards will be presented to the top two teams in each classification.
GIRLS SECTION CHAMPS
Surgoinsville’s Chloe Fritts qualified in two events, winning the 100 in a time of 13.21 and the 200 in a time of 28.12.
RCS’ Kenady Deal continued to dominate the 400 with a PR time of 1:06.17.
RCS’ Elizabeth Coward led from start to finish to win the 800 with a PR time of 2:34.42.
RCS’ 4x400 relay (Elizabeth Coward, Kenady Deal, Rylee Sivert and Mariam Elkammash) won with a time of 4:39.93.
RMS’ Leah Mowell won the shot put with a sectional record throw of 39-1.
RMS’ Kelsie Henley won the discus with a throw of 82-7.
OTHER STATE QUALIFIERS
Surgoinsville’s Gracie Christian finished second in the 1600 and third in the 800.
RMS’ Katie Mowell finished second in high jump with a leap of 4-5.
RMS’ 4x100 relay (Lily Otto, Akirah Smith, Yno Lebario and Ragan Seal) finished second.
RCS’ Rylee Sivert finished third in both the 100- and 200-meter runs.
RMS’ Jessabella Allen finished third in the 1600 and fourth in the 800.
RCS’ Emma Stipes finished third in shot put.
RMS’ 4x200 relay (Akirah Smith, Chloe Charles, Katie Mowell and Yno Lebario) finished third.
RMS’ 4x400 relay (Jessabella Allen, Akirah Smith, Yno Lebario and Chloe Charles) finished third.
BOYS SECTION CHAMPS
RCS’ Brayden Brown won the 400 with a PR time of 57.94.
RCS’ Isaac Bryan won the long jump with a PR leap of 17-3.
The RCS 4x400 relay (Brayden Brown, Isaac Bryan, Zander Harris and Kaleb Turner) finished first with a time of 4:09.38. The athletes all ran PRs on their splits.
OTHER STATE QUALIFIERS
RMS’ Elijah Carmack finished second in the 400.
Surgoinsville’s Sawyer Jenkins finished second in shot put and third in long jump.
The RMS 4x200 relay (Jackson Spiller, Kaden Gates, Elijah Carmack and Preston Goins) finished second.
RCS’ Kaleb Turner finished third in the 400 and third in the 800.
The RMS 4x100 relay (Preston Goins, Riley Elkins, Kaden Gates and Jackson Spiller) finished third.