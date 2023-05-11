ERWIN — The Volunteer Lady Falcons are going to the Region 1-3A softball tournament. But first, they’ll play for a District 1-3A championship to go with their regular season crown.
The Lady Falcons got a home run from Haley Russell and another solid outing from ace Addyson Fisher in a 7-2 win over Elizabethton on Wednesday in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-3A softball tournament at Unicoi County High School.
Senior Kendra Huff had a record-breaking night, setting new marks for the most stolen bases in a single season and a career at Volunteer High School. Huff also had an outstanding night at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
“It feels really good to get to regionals. Last year, we came up short,” Huff said. “It’s started to kick in that college ball is coming up soon, and I don’t want to go out without a championship.”
Haley Russell picked up her third home run of the season when she sent one over the fence in the sixth inning. She finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
“I think we’ve turned on the burners,” Russell said. “I feel like we’re hot right now. I think we’re really putting everything together.”
Abby Fisher was also 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons (17-6) racked up 13 hits in the game. Bryleigh Salyer and Zetta Smith each had two hits and a double. Jenna Thomas and Jayden Ford each had one hit and scored once.
Left-hander Addyson Fisher continued to dominate hitters, limiting Elizabethton to two runs on four hits in seven innings. She walked one and struck out 10. Of her 89 pitches, 71 were for strikes.
Lela Byrd started and took the loss for the Lady Cyclones, giving up three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Lilly McDuffie and Lana Ward pitched in relief.
How they scored
The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. With one out, Huff got on with a single. She then stole second base to set new school records for the most stolen bases in a single season and in a career. She came around to score on an Abby Fisher single to center field.
Thomas singled to lead off the fourth inning and advanced to third on a double by Smith. Huff then doubled down the left field line to plate both runs and give Volunteer a 3-0 lead.
Elizabethton got one back in the top of the fifth with a leadoff single, two well-placed sacrifice bunts and an RBI single by Maely Ingram.
Volunteer’s big inning came in the sixth. Ford led off with a single, Smith sacrificed her to second and Huff doubled for the second time in the game to drive in the run. Huff scored on a hard-hit single up the middle by Abby Fisher to make it 5-1. Two pitches later, Russell sent one over the fence in center field to make it 7-1.
Elizabethton’s Byrd led off the seventh with solo home run before Addyson Fisher got a strikeout and two ground balls to end the game.
MOVING FORWARD
With the win, the Lady Falcons advance to Friday’s District 1-3A championship game and secure a berth in next week’s Region 1-3A tournament.
Their opponent in Friday’s district title game will be determined on Thursday as the three remaining teams with one loss play through the losers’ bracket. Tennessee High, which eliminated East on Wednesday, will face Unicoi County at 5:30 p.m. The winner will square off with Elizabethton at 7 p.m. in the losers’ bracket final for a trip to the championship game against Volunteer and a berth in next week’s regionals.
“We just have to work hard in practice. Addyson has to be on her ‘A’ game pitching. We all have to work together and hit. It can’t be just one of us,” Huff said. “It’s always hard to beat a team three times, so you’ve just got to put in more grit and effort. I don’t doubt what our girls can do.”
Because Volunteer is unbeaten, the Lady Falcons need just one win Friday night to clinch the championship. It would take two losses to deny them. A second game would be played Friday night, if necessary.