CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher struck out 19 batters, and Haley Russell hit a pair of home runs to propel Volunteer to a 9-0 Upper Lakes Conference win over Sullivan East on Thursday.
Volunteer’s sophomore ace gave up a double to Carly Bradford in the first and a single to Olivia Ashbrook in the second, then proceeded to retire the next 17 batters — 15 of them by strikeout. She didn’t walk a single batter.
Russell, a junior, hit her first and second career home runs, including a grand slam in a six-run inning for the Lady Falcons in the sixth. Russell was 2 for 4 on the day with five RBIs. Afterwards, the humble junior said she felt “pretty good” about her milestone performance. She had a lot more to say about her team and how well they played against the Lady Patriots.
“I just try to make contact and do what I can to help the team,” Russell said. “Today was great. I feel like we’re really coming together. We work well together and enjoy each other. I feel like we’re really starting to gel.”
Coach Jackie Strickler said he wouldn’t have expected anything else from Russell. “She’s so humble and such a great team player. We need that out of 21 players,” Strickler said. “We preach that team comes first, and Haley Russell’s definitely stepping up for us.”
Thursday’s win completes the Upper Lakes Conference sweep of East for the Lady Falcons, who won a 2-0 battle in the season opener on March 15.
Strickler said he was pleased with the way the Lady Falcons responded to a pair of tough losses, including a 5-4 loss on the final play of the game on Tuesday at Unicoi County.
“I felt like we came out and played like we are capable of playing,” Strickler said. “Addyson pitched great. She had 19 strikeouts and no walks. We hit the ball. We had no errors. The intensity level was good. I was very pleased with how we played against a tough East team.”
Volunteer got on the board first in the bottom of the second when courtesy runner Chloe Anderson scored on a Jenna Thomas line drive single to left field. The Lady Falcons made it 2-0 in the third when Abby Fisher singled to score Kendra Huff.
Russell hit the first of her two home runs in the fifth when she blasted an absolute rocket to left field after fouling off five pitches in the at-bat. The solo shot cleared the fence by maybe six inches to give Volunteer the 3-0 lead.
“To be honest, I thought it was going to hit the fence,” Russell said. “Those are first everythings (first home run, first grand slam). I’ve hit some out in practice, but I’ve never been able to transfer that to a game.”
Volunteer increased its lead in the sixth inning when Jayden Ford reached on an error to score Alexis Dixon. Ford came around to score two batters later when Abby Fisher reached on another East error that loaded the bases for the Lady Falcons. That’s when Russell stepped in and deposited her second softball of the day over the left field fence, a grand slam with a little more arch and a lot more firepower — scoring Zetta Smith, Kendra Huff and Abby Fisher — to put Volunteer up 9-0.
Strickler joked that Russell had “hit about every fence around,” so it came as no surprise to the coaching stuff to see her finally punch those out.
“We moved her to the cleanup spot, because she’s been so clutch for us in several games,” Strickler said. “She definitely stepped up and did a good job today.”
Addyson Fisher struck out the side to end the game. She managed to strike out each of the 12 different batters she faced at least once in the contest, hurling 68 strikes in 92 pitches.
Katie Botts took the loss for East. She allowed nine runs, four earned, on 10 hits in six innings. Veda Barton, Bryleigh Salyer and Russell each had two hits for Volunteer. Zetta Smith, Abby Fisher, Addyson Fisher and Thomas had one hit apiece. Abby Fisher drove in two runs.
The Lady Falcons (12-5) will travel to Elizabethton on Thursday for an Upper Lakes Conference battle. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.