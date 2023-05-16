KNOXVILLE — A dozen athletes from Cherokee and Volunteer high schools punched their tickets to the TSSAA Class AA state track and field championships by finishing as champions or runners-up at the East sectional meet on Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track.
Several others are on the bubble, awaiting final word on the state’s at-large bids.
In Class AA, the top two finishers in each individual event and relay from the state’s three sections automatically advance to the TSSAA Class AA Track & Field Championships on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. Two at-large bids (the next best marks from all the sections combined) complete the field of eight competitors at the state meet. At press time for the Midweek edition, those bids had not yet been announced.
Tennessee High claimed the girls sectional team title with 128 points to outdistance Signal Mountain (118.5). Volunteer finished third (99). Greeneville, the defending state champion, claimed the boys team title with 86 points to repeat as sectional champions by a mere four points over second-place Signal Mountain (82). Elizabethton (79) was third. Volunteer (68) finished fourth.
In one of the most exciting races of the day, Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz came from behind in the final 100 meters to pass four runners and edge Gibbs’ Will Spierdowis for the win in the 800-meter run. His time of 1:58.70 set a new meet record and broke his brother Haydn’s school record of 1:59.23 set in 2014.
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz also set a new meet record in discus. She will get the opportunity to improve on her second-place finish at the 2022 state meet after throwing a personal best of 115-06.00 to win the section.
“I’ve been in a slump for the past couple of weeks. We’ve just been working on technique and putting things together, hoping to hit a big day, and I hit a PR today so I’m happy with it,” said Metz.
Volunteer’s Jacie Begley pulled away from a tight group down the stretch to repeat as the section champion in the 800-meter run with a meet record time of 2:23.18, breaking the mark she set a year ago.
Volunteer’s Kasey Brown won gold in shot put with a throw of 52-02.50. It will be Brown’s first trip to Murfreesboro for the state outdoor championships. He posted a sixth-place finish in the varsity boys shot put competition at the Tennessee State High School Indoor Championships earlier this year at Vanderbilt University.
“I didn’t throw too good Thursday (in practice) and didn’t really feel good coming in today. I didn’t have any really terrific throws, but it got the job done and I guess that’s all that matters,” said Brown, who dropped out of discus to focus on the shot put.
“Whenever I throw disc and then throw shot, I never really perform as well as I could. I like focusing on the shot. The form is a little different, especially rotating in both, so I feel like it just throws me off a little bit,” Brown said. “Coach (Jim) Ailshie and I talked about it at the beginning of the week. We made that decision, that it was a great idea to just focus on the shot — and I definitely think it helps to focus on just the one event.”
Volunteer’s Cason Christian won the high jump with a leap of 6-02. With a full season under his belt this year, he’ll be looking to improve on his fifth-place finish at last year’s state meet.
Volunteer senior Taylor Castle won the 200 with a time of 25.94 to advance to the state meet in that event. She’ll need at-large bids in the other two sprints. She finished fourth in the 100, despite a PR and school record run of 12.73. She was third in the 400 with a time of 59.99.
Also securing the automatic berth in the state meet as sectional runners-up are:
Volunteer high jumper Emily McPherson, who finished in a tie for second with a jump of 5-0. Each of the three girls cleared 5-0, but Signal Mountain’s Marlee Burkley edged out McPherson and Savannah Bates of Northview for the sectional title because of fewer misses. All three girls advance.
“It feels amazing. I’ve never been to state for anything, so it’s just the biggest relief. It feels so good, like all that work from my injury paid off,” McPherson said, after checking and double-checking that she would in fact advance. The senior high jumper tore her ACL the summer before her junior year and missed both basketball and track seasons last year as she rehabbed from surgery.
Volunteer’s Aliah Laster finished second in the pole vault at 9-06 to advance to the state meet. Laster could also earn an at-large bid in discus after throwing a personal best of 96-05.00 to finish third in the section. She finished fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Volunteer’s 4x400 girls relay team, which includes Sara Winegar, Taylor Boggs, Begley and Castle, finished second to Signal Mountain to earn the sectional’s second state berth in that event with a time of 4:13.30.
Several athletes from Cherokee and Volunteer turned in personal bests or highly competitive times in numerous events, with a few of them holding out hope they’ll nab an at-large bid to the state championships next week in Murfreesboro.
Volunteer’s Jackson Clonce finished third in discus with a throw of 150-07.00.
Volunteer’s Cheyenne Smith finished third in the long jump with a leap of 16-06.00.
Volunteer’s John Ross finished third in the 300 hurdles (42.50).
Cherokee’s Trey Smith finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.62).
Volunteer’s Sara Winegar was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.75) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.46).
Volunteer’s Lucas Gilliam was fourth in high jump with a leap of 6-0, two inches better than his previous PR.
The Volunteer boys 4x400 relay finished fourth with a time of 3:35.73.
Volunteer’s Jordyn-Winegar Collis finished fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.99.
Trey Smith finished sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.33.
Cherokee’s Lofton Hayes ran a 23:45 in the 200 to break the school freshmen track record set in 2017 by Connor Smith.
Cherokee’s Dillon Williams jumped 40-05.75 in triple jump to break his own freshmen school record set earlier this year and finished seventh in the section.
Cherokee’s Jhay Sulit finished eighth in pole vault.