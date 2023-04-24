ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee overcame a sluggish start to go 3-1 in the Third Annual Buddy Hawk Greene Fling Baseball Classic and move within two games of the school record for most wins in a season.
After a tough 7-5 loss to a scrappy Johnson County team on Friday afternoon, the Chiefs came back to beat Harlan, Kentucky, 6-3, in the nightcap on Senior Night at The Reservation. On Saturday, Cherokee kept the bats warm and posted a pair of wins — slipping past Northview Academy 8-7 before blowing out South Greene 11-1.
“This weekend was big. We played in two really tough games against Harlan County, Kentucky, and Northview Academy. Those are two big wins to go get,” Cherokee head coach Drew Patterson said. “Playing in tight games are great because it gives us the feel of a district tourney game. We needed this weekend to really give us that feeling.”
The Chiefs collected the hardware for the best record in their pod of the annual Buddy Hawk Classic, hosted by the Town of Greeneville and Greene County Parks and Recreation. The tournament drew 17 teams with action at five sites in Greene County and at neighboring Cherokee, which stepped in this year as a host school.
Power plays
It might have been Senior Night on The Reservation Friday, but it was junior Cole Putnal who delivered the shot of the night in the Chiefs’ 6-3 win over Harlan County, Kentucky.
Putnal blasted a towering solo home run just inside the left field foul pole in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Chiefs a 6-2 lead. He finished with three hits on the night — all for extra bases, including two doubles and the solo homer.
It was Putnal’s fourth home run of the season, and he wouldn’t wait long to deliver his fifth and sixth. The junior catcher had a monster weekend, with a home run in each of the Chiefs’ Saturday contests. He had a three-run blast in the first inning against Northview Academy and a two-run shot in the first inning against South Greene.
“What I do is try to build my team up as much as I can,” Putnal said following Friday’s nightcap against Harlan. “We came in hot. Aidan (Webb) comes out and hits a double. I get up and a hit a double. Everybody was fired up and ready to go after that.”
Putnal said the team’s Friday afternoon loss to Johnson County served as a bit of a wakeup call for the talented Chiefs.
“I feel like our intensity level at the beginning of the day wasn’t as good as it should have been. … A good 2A team came in here fired up and handed it to us,” Putnal said. “... I told my team, it’s either we bring the intensity level up or we’re going to go down.”
Putnal said the game against Harlan was important to him because it was senior night and the Chiefs’ five seniors — Tyler Lawson, Brady LeRoy, Will Price, Ryan Vigil and Webb — deserved to celebrate a victory.
Price stayed hot for the Chiefs, going 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI against Harlan. Parker Travis and Clay Wagoner also drove in a run for the Chiefs.
Tyler Lawson pitched Cherokee to victory, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings of work. Keaton Lawson and Parker Travis each threw an inning in relief to close out the game.
Saturday success
On Saturday, it was sophomore Parker Travis who delivered the game-winning RBI against Northview Academy in walk-off fashion. Tied at 7-7, Travis hit a line drive single in the bottom of the seventh to score Putnal with the winning run.
Travis finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Putnal was 2 for 5, with the three-run home run in his first at-bat. Jake Elliott went 2 for 4 and scored twice. Webb, LeRoy and Jacob Brooks also had one hit each for Cherokee.
Travis also picked up the win on the mound. He gave up four hits and three runs in two innings of relief. Starter Keaton Lawson went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.
In the second game of the day, the Chiefs scored four runs in each of the first two innings to blow by South Greene 11-1. Once again, Putnal’s homer came in his first at-bat with Webb aboard. LeRoy followed with a two-run shot of his own to score Price, who got on with a single, and make it 4-0 Chiefs at the end of the first.
Cherokee had 14 hits in the game, which was shortened to five innings by the 10-run mercy rule. Jacob Brooks went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the way. Putnal, Price, Travis and LeRoy each had two hits. LeRoy drove in a total of three runs.
Webb, Tyler Lawson and Wagoner also had one hit apiece for the Chiefs.
Landon Jeffers earned the win. He gave up one run on two hits in three innings, walked three and struck out six. Nate Hunter threw the final two innings, with no runs on two hits and two strikeouts.
Moving forward
The Chiefs (19-7) host Claiborne on Monday and Grainger on Tuesday in their final regular season home games to wrap up conference play for 2023, though the seeding for the tournament is mostly set with league-leading Greeneville the No. 1 seed. Grainger will be No. 2 regardless of this week’s outcome because it holds the tiebreaker over Cherokee, which will be the No. 3 seed in the District 2-3A tournament.
“I’m super proud of this team and the hard work they continue to put in to make Cherokee baseball what it is today,” Patterson said.
Cherokee will round out the week on the road with nonconference games at Cumberland Gap on Thursday, Volunteer on Friday and Dobyns-Bennett on Saturday.