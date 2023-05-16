Rogersville City School had nine state qualifiers: Kenady Deal, Elizabeth Coward, Rylee Sivert, Mariam Elkammash, Brayden Brown, Isaac Bryan, Zander Harris, Kaleb Turner and Emma Stipes (not pictured here).
Sprinter Chloe Fritts will compete in the 100- and 200-meter runs. She has the state’s fourth best qualifying time in the 100.
Gracie Christian will compete in the 800 and 1600.
Sawyer Jenkins will compete in shot put and long jump.
The RMS 4x100 relay (Preston Goins, Riley Elkins, Kaden Gates and Jackson Spiller) finished third to qualify for state. Spiller, Gates, Goins and Elijah Carmack also qualified in the 4x200.
RMS’ Elijah Carmack qualified in the 400 and as part of the 4x200 relay team.
The RMS girls team finished as the sectional runners-up. The team will have athletes in the shot put, discus, high jump, 4x400, 4x200, 4x100, 800 and 1600.
Hawkins County will be well-represented when the TMSAA Track and Field Championships get underway Saturday, May 20, at Austin Peay University’s Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
CLASS A
Surgoinsville Middle School will have three athletes, each competing in two events. Sprinter Chloe Fritts will compete in the 100- and 200-meter runs. She has the state’s fourth best qualifying time in the 100 and the eighth fastest time in the 200. Gracie Christian will compete in the 800 and 1600. Sawyer Jenkins will compete in shot put and long jump.
Rogersville Middle School will send 15 athletes. Eighth-grader Leah Mowell is currently ranked No. 1 in the state in shot put. Eighth-grader Kelsie Henley is ranked fifth in discus, and eighth-grader Katie Mowell is ranked seventh in high jump.
Rogersville City School will send 10 athletes, many of them competing in multiple events. RCS’ Elizabeth Coward goes in as the highest ranked RCS competitor, with the third-best time in the state in the 800.
Local qualifiers include:
RCS’ Kenady Deal has the ninth-best time in the 400.
RCS’ Emma Stipes will compete in shot put.
RCS’ Rylee Sivert, a sixth grader, will compete in the 100 and 200.
Both RCS (Elizabeth Coward, Kenady Deal, Rylee Sivert and Mariam Elkammash) and RMS (Jessabella Allen, Akirah Smith, Yno Lebario and Chloe Charles) will have teams in the girls 4x400 relay.
RMS will also field teams in the 4x200 (Akirah Smith, Chloe Charles, Katie Mowell and Yno Lebario) and 4x100 relays (Lily Otto, Akirah Smith, Yno Lebario and Ragan Seal).
RMS’ Jessabella Allen will compete in the 1600 and 800.
RCS’ Isaac Bryan will compete in long jump.
RCS’ Brayden Brown and Kaleb Turner and RMS’ Elijah Carmack will compete in the 400. Turner, from RCS, also qualified in the 800.
RMS will have a boys 4x200 relay team (Jackson Spiller, Kaden Gates, Elijah Carmack and Preston Goins) and a 4x100 relay team (Preston Goins, Riley Elkins, Kaden Gates and Jackson Spiller).
RCS will have 4x400 relay team (Brayden Brown, Isaac Bryan, Zander Harris and Kaleb Turner).
RMS’ William Ely will also compete in the 200.
CLASS AA
In the large school classification, Church Hill had four individuals and two relay teams qualify for the state meet.
Kayla Capson will run the 100 hurdles.
Cooper Frazier will compete in long jump.
Isaac Jennings will run the 1600.
Bryson Christian will run the 200.
CHMS will also have teams in the boys 4x200 and boys 4x100 relays.