CHURCH HILL — Sullivan East managed seven hits and took advantage of four Volunteer fielding errors Thursday night to win 3-0 in the swing game in this year’s Upper Lakes Conference baseball series between the two teams.
East’s Corbin Dickenson picked up the win in four innings on the mound. He allowed three hits and struck out five. Tyson Mitchell pitched three innings in relief and earned the save. Volunteer’s Colby Lawson threw seven strong innings for the Falcons, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven.
Connor Haynes led Volunteer at the plate, going 1 for 2 with a walk. Titus Stovall, Landon McIntosh and Gavin Hickernell also collected one hit each for the Falcons.
Dickenson and Johnathan Beach each had two hits for East.
Greeneville 15,
Cherokee 0
ROGERSVILLE — The high-powered Greeneville offense took advantage of a short-staffed Chiefs’ rotation en route to a 15-0 Twin Lakes conference baseball win on Thursday at The Reservation.
The Chiefs, in the midst of an eight-game stretch over four days, put their pitchers on a strict count and threw five different arms at the league-leading Greene Devils.
Greeneville, which had already clinched the top seed in the upcoming District 2-3A tournament, didn’t seem to care who threw the ball. They banged out 16 hits, including three home runs — two of them by winning pitcher Colton Richards. Eli House also homered for the Greene Devils.
Richards finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Parker Shipley was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Carson Norris was 3 for 3 and scored three times.
The Chiefs managed only two hits in the game, one each by Cole Putnal and Manning Brooks.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 5,
Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — Volunteer scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat Elizabethton 5-1 in an Upper Lakes Conference softball game Thursday.
Addyson Fisher went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead Volunteer at the plate. Kendra Huff, Abby Fisher, Bryleigh Salyer, Veda Barton and Jayden Ford each had a hit for the Lady Falcons.
Addyson Fisher also picked up the win in the pitching circle, allowing just one run on six hits in seven innings of work. She walked one and struck out 12.
SOCCER
Volunteer 2,
Grainger 1
CHURCH HILL — Freshman Lucas Gilliam had “an absolute gem” of a game in goal to help Volunteer to a 2-1 win over Grainger Thursday night in a nonconference soccer battle.
Cameron Cox, who leads the area in goals for the year, added two more to his totals. His first came on an assist by Owen Miller. The eventual game winner came on a penalty kick.