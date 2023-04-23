ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors traveled across town on a windy Monday afternoon and handed the Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors a 21-1 home loss in three innings.
RMS started Lynsey Blacketer at pitcher. RCS got doubles from Anna Mae Boyd and Shelby Helton. Helton’s hit drove in Bailey Bledsoe and Boyd. Rylee Sivert smacked a home run to score Helton. Kenzie Collins, Emaleigh Brock and Addie Arwine all singled. Bailey Bledsoe hit a sacrifice fly to score Brock. Shailyn Scalf and Arwine both stole home. Hadley Foster singled to score Boyd. Sivert singled to load the bases. A Collins walk scored Helton for the second time in the inning. RCS scored 10 runs in the inning. Boyd was on the mound for RCS.
Lydia Augusta hit a double for RMS and later scored for the only RMS run in the game. Boyd struck out three RMS batters. RCS led 10-1 after an inning.
The runs kept coming for RCS in the second inning. Boyd singled to drive in Brock. Helton singled to score Bledsoe and Boyd. Collins was hit by a pitch, scoring Helton. Maddison Mule came in to pitch for RMS. Scalf singled, driving in Foster and Sivert. Brock also had a single in the inning.
RMS loaded the bases but couldn’t push a run across to end the inning.
The high winds contributed to five batters being hit by pitches in the second inning.
Helton hit a single to open the third inning for RCS. Ainsley Price added a single to drive in Helton. Foster came on to pitch for RMS. Price, Collins and Nicole Nelson scored runs in the third.
The game was called after third inning with RCS leading 21-1.