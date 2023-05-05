JEFFERSON CITY — Grainger’s Trevor Johnson held Cherokee to just three hits in six innings and struck out 10 to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-3 win over the Chiefs in the District 2-3A baseball tournament on Thursday at Carson-Newman’s Silver Diamond Baseball Complex.
Cherokee, the No. 3, seed, will host Cocke County in an elimination game today (Friday, May 5) at 6 p.m. at The Reservation. Tournament Action moved to satellite sites for one day only because of commencement events at Carson-Newman.
Grainger, the No. 2 seed, advances to face top-seeded Greeneville in the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament today at 5 p.m. at Dale Alexander Field.
The Chiefs will need to clean up a defense that committed seven errors to mar an otherwise solid performance on the mound by senior Trevor Lawson. The righthander held the hard-hitting Grizzlies to six hits in six innings, walked three and struck out five. All six runs he surrendered were unearned.
Cherokee will also need to get its offense back on track.
Grainger’s Trevor Johnson and reliever Bryson Bennett, who worked the seventh, twirled a gem against the Chiefs allowing just four hits in the game — two by Brady LeRoy and one apiece for Aidan Webb and Parker Travis. They recorded a combined 13 strikeouts.
The Chiefs stranded runners in scoring position in six of the seven innings.
How the Chiefs scored
The Chiefs picked up their first run of the game in the top of the fourth when Travis drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a LeRoy double down the left field line to close the gap to 3-1.
In the top of the sixth, Travis singled to left field and stole second. Pinch runner Manning Brooks entered the game and scored when LeRoy reached on an error by the second baseman. The Chiefs closed the gap to 5-3 on the next pitch when Tyler Lawson put down a sacrifice bunt to score Jacob Brooks from third. Jacob Brooks had walked and moved to third on the same error that scored Manning Brooks.