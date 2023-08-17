Gabi Catron hustles to the ball for the Lady Chiefs.
Rachel Young puts the ball in play for Cherokee.
Nicole Bradley continued to play strong at the net for the Lady Chiefs.
Kristen Gillett works the front row for Cherokee against Hancock County.
Leah Lipe steps up to serve for Cherokee.
Cherokee's Kendyl Fields returns serve against Hancock County.
Leah Lipe delivers a serve for the Lady Chiefs.
Nicole Bradley is a force in the middle for Cherokee.
Nicole Bradley spikes the ball.
Kendyl Fields delivers the serve for Cherokee.
Ava Morgan waits for the ball.
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Lady Chiefs volleyball team got its regular season off to a winning start, defeating Hancock County on Monday night in straight sets.
