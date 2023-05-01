Bulls Gap’s Steven Barnes delivered a walk-off single between short and third to score teammate Grant Johnson and lift the Bulldogs to a 7-6 win over Sulphur Springs in the Area 2 baseball quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Ridgeview.
Bulls Gap short stop Grant Johnson makes a snow-cone catch to rob Sulphur Springs of a hit.
Keegan Smith slides safely into second with a stolen base.
Leland Blair delivers a pitch in Saturday’s quarterfinal game for Bulls Gap.
Bulls Gap short stop Grant Johnson is down and ready.
Gabe Chandler takes his lead at second base for the Bulldogs.
Gabe Chandler stands at second base for the Bulldogs.
Keegan Smith gets a good lead at first base.
Keegan Smith slides safely into second with a stolen base.
Leland Blair advances to third.
Bulls Gap's Leland Blair waits at third during Saturday's quarterfinal game.
Keegan Smith waits for a pitch.
Rogersville Middle School won its first game before falling to top-seeded Ridgeview.
GRAY — Bulls Gap’s Steven Barnes delivered a walk-off single to the gap between short and third to score teammate Grant Johnson and lift the Bulldogs to a 7-6 win over Sulphur Springs in the Area 2 baseball quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Ridgeview.
Bulls Gap, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 seed Rogersville City School on Monday at 5 p.m. in the tournament semifinals with a trip to the sectional on the line. The two teams met a week ago in Bulls Gap to determine the area tournament seeding, with RCS collecting a 9-4 win.
Monday’s winner will advance to Tuesday’s Area 2 tournament championship game. The loser will have one more opportunity to earn a sectional berth in Tuesday’s third-place game.
The Bulldogs led most of the way on Saturday, but they struggled to score against the Gamecocks’ sidewinding lefty. Sulphur Springs stole the lead in the top of the seventh, putting together a bloop single, a walk and an error to plate three runs and take a 6-4 lead.
With the end to its season on the line and a new pitcher on the mound for Sulphur Springs, Bulls Gap battled back in the bottom half. Grayson Hughes reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a hard-hit double by Sawyer Housewright. Grant Johnson walked to put two runners aboard. Liam Earle singled to score Housewright to tie the game at 6-6. That’s when Barnes stepped to the plate and hit a 2-2 pitch past the left side of the infield to score Johnson with the winning run.
RCS 10, Surgoinsville 2
GRAY — Rogersville City School blew open a tied game with three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth en route to a 10-2 quarterfinal win over Surgoinsville in the Area 2 baseball tournament at Ridgeview on Saturday.
The RCS Warriors, the No. 2 seed, will now face Bulls Gap in Monday’s 5 p.m. semifinal with a trip to the sectional at stake.
Landon Davis went 1 for 4 and drove in two runs. Eli Boyd was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Porter Owen, Carson Waters, Cade Putnal, Conner Lyons, Teegan LeRoy and Ledger Helton each had one hit for the RCS Warriors.
With pitch counts playing a big key at tournament teams, RCS relied on a committee of hurlers. Boyd started and threw innings without surrendering a hit or run and struck out five. Owen came on in relief and gave up both runs. Putnal, Helton and Waters also saw time in relief. RCS held Surgoinsville to just two hits — one each for Bryson Russell and Avery Seal.
The loss marks the end of the season for the Eagles.
RMS 6, Boones Creek 3
Ridgeview 15, RMS 1
GRAY — Rogersville Middle School scored five runs in the third inning and held on down the stretch to beat Boones Creek 6-3 Saturday morning to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Area 2 baseball tournament at Ridgeview.
The No. 8-seeded Warriors dropped a 15-1 decision to top-seeded Ridgeview in the quarterfinal round.
The loss marks the end of the season for the RMS Warriors.