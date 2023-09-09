Austin Williams shot a 36 to earn medalist honors and lead Volunteer to an 11-stroke win over Daniel Boone.
Volunteer’s Zetta Smith tees off on a warm and sunny day at the picturesque Bays Mountain Golf Course.
Junior Cameron Cox works his way onto the green for Volunteer. Cox finished with a 39.
Volunteer freshman Kathryn Geise watches a tough shot between tall pines. She finished the day with a 55.
Volunteer's Brock Collier finished the day with a 48.
Volunteer's Josie Sewell watches her tee shot.
Tucker McLain, the lone senior on the squad, putts for the Falcons as junior Austin Williams looks on.
Addyson Fisher gets a good swing on the ball.
Kathryn Geise is pleased with her shot.
Sophomore Madeline Henriott finished the day with a 56 for the Lady Falcons.
Zetta Smith gets in a practice swing before teeing off.
CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer golf team got a 36 from medalist Austin Williams and finished with a team score of 155 to beat Daniel Boone’s 166 in a dual match on Wednesday at Bays Mountain Golf Course.
