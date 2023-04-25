ROGERSVILLE — Jayden Weston hit a solo home run to lead the Rogersville City School Warriors over the North Greene Huskies 22-7 in four innings Thursday night at Rogersville City Park. Eli Boyd went 3 for 5 and drove in five runs.
Carson Waters began the night on the mound for the Warriors. The Huskies hit three singles in the first inning. Aided by two walks and two players hit by pitches, the Huskies scored four runs. Eli Boyd came in to pitch for the Warriors and struck out a Husky for the third out.
Waters walked for the Warriors and scored the first run when Boyd grounded out at first. Weston then hit a solo home run. Tucker Turnmire singled to drive in Cade Putnal. The Huskies led 4-3 after one inning.
In the second inning, Boyd struck out two of the three batters he faced. The Warriors put together a series of four singles. Ledger Helton and Landon Davis led the single parade. Waters singled to score Helton and tie the score 4-4. Boyd singled to drive in Davis and Waters. Weston hit a hard shot to center field and turned it into an inside-the-park home run. Turnmire singled and then scored on a Conner Lyons fly ball. Davis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Waters smashed a double to drive in Teegan LeRoy and Davis. With the score 12-4, the Huskies changed pitchers. Boyd got on base with a double. This time around, Weston was walked but Putnal singled, scoring Boyd and Weston. Turnmire, Zack Daniel and Lyons all walked to score Putnal. The Huskies changed pitchers again. Helton walked to score Turnmire to give the Warriors a 17-4 lead after two innings.
Helton went to the mound for the Warriors to start the third inning. He struck out two batters, but the Huskies pushed two runs across. In the bottom of the inning, Boyd’s single was the only hit for the Warriors. The Warriors added a run when Waters stole home to make the third inning score 18-7.
Helton faced four North Greene batters in the fourth, walking one and striking out three. Lyons added a Warrior run when Davis grounded out. Boyd hit a single which drove in Waters. Putnal’s single scored Boyd. Turnmire’s single drove in Weston to invoke the 15-run mercy rule and end the game.
Waters finished with four RBIs. Boyd, Waters, Putnal, Weston and Turnmire each had multiple hits for the Warriors. Boyd was 3 for 5 and drove in five runs.