Lady Eagle Ava Worley had 8 points.
Lilliana Ferrell guarded by Abby Haynes.
Lady Eagle Erica Bellamy hustles after the ball.
Lilliana Ferrell led Bulls Gap with 20 points.
The battle of the 23s, Abbigail Gilliam and Khloe Blackman.
Lilliana Ferrell chases Abby Haynes.
Lady Eagle Elizabeth Byington had 28 points.
Baileigh Woods drives the lane.
Sawyer Clonce earned a trip to the line.
The Bulldog mascot.
Elizabeth Byington scored twelve of her 28 points in the first quarter to help the visiting Surgoinsville Lady Eagles dominate the Bulls Gap Lady Bulldogs 51-23 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles lead 16-4 after the first quarter and never looked back. Byington added 10 more points in the second quarter and the Lady Eagles led 32-16 at halftime.
In addition to Byington’s 28 points. Abby Haynes had 10 points and Ava Worley added 8 for the Lady Eagles. Sawyer Clonce had 3 points and Emery Pavlock had 2.
Lilliana Ferrell had a big night for the Lady Bulldogs, scoring 20 points. Adalyn Cavin had 2 points and Reilly Manis had 1 point for Bulls Gap.
All photos by Randy Ball.
