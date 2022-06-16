The two big take-aways from Wednesday’s TBI/HCSO joint press conference on the Summer Wells disappearance were that the investigation hasn’t gone cold, but tips based on misinformation continue to be a problem.
Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Summer Wells, who was 5-year-old at the time. Her 6th birthday was Feb. 4.
To mark that anniversary the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference at the sheriff’s office.
There was no new information released about the investigation.
TBI pubic information officer Leslie Earhart said the investigation into the disappearance of Summer Wells is very much active and ongoing. But, in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation they can’t discuss specifics.
Earhart did, however, urge the public to refrain from submitting tips to investigators based on information they viewed on YouTube videos, or theories they read on Facebook.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said his department, with the assistance of the TBI and FBI, continue to investigate the dissappearance of Summer Wells and won’t stop until she is found.
“Day after day ended in frustration”
On June 15, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Summer Wells was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek Community of Hawkins County.
“When we held the first media briefing on June 16, honestly we expected to have good news, or by the time the next media briefing came around,” Earhart said Wednesday. “Instead, day after day ended in frustration and disappointment. At that time no one expected that we would still be searching for Summer one year later.”
Earhart added, “We said from the beginning this case is outside the norm. There are few clues as to what happened to Summer, despite investigators doing everything within their power find answers. All possibilities are still being explored.”
Earhart said agents and detectives have spent thousands of hours on this case. Numerous search warrants have been executed. Cell phone data has been analyzed. Other digital evidence has been collected, searched and documented including the Social Media accounts of those associated with Summer.
There were also three large ground searches over the past year including the initial 13 day search. Those searches involved the assistance of more than 100 local, state, and federal agencies.
That’s not including numerous targeted searches at specific locations conducted by law enforcement in response to tips or following up on leads.
Earhart sad the TBI alone utilized more than 100 agents, intelligence analysts and support staff from across the state. TBI agents working with the HCSO and FBI have conducted nearly 170 interviews.
“People using this case for their own personal gain”
“While investigators have been working diligently to find answers they’ve had to deal with thousands of tips generated by false information which, in some cases, has been intentionally spread across social media platforms,” Earhart said. “We know that this case has attracted the attention of individuals from across the country who genuinely care about Summer and want nothing more than to help us find answers. We appreciate those people. However, we are also aware that there are some people using this case for their own personal gain by spreading false information on Social Media posed as facts. Some go as far as to solicit donations. This has had a major impact on the investigation, and not in a good way.”
Earhart added, “Moving forward we ask the public not to submit tips as a result of a video they viewed on YouTube or a theory they’ve seen posted on Facebook. Please help us and only cal if you have direct, and specific information about the disappearance of Summer. This investigation weighs heavily on us all, and I can promise you that no one wants answers more than we do. We’re not going to stop until we find them.”
We never stopped looking for Summer
Lawson said the inability to locate Summer over the past year has been heartbreaking to him, his officers, and the entire community.
“We never stopped looking for Summer, and will continue to do so,” Lawson said. “Never before in the history of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has there been a case when we had officers working 365 days, and had so many hours spent, as we have in this investigation. The TBI and FBI have assisted us in every step of this investigation. While we haven’t said a lot about the investigative actions that have taken place, please know that we have never stopped.”
Lawson expressed appreciate the Rescue Squads, EMAs and volunteer fire departments for their help during the three major searches that occurred in Beach Cree over the past year.
He also expressed appreciation for the support of the citizens and communities who contributed food, water and other supples during the searches. He also thanked law enforcement agencies throughout Tennessee who came to Hawkins County to assist in the searches.
“It’s phenomenal how everybody pitched in to help us with these searches,” Lawson said.
Lawson added, “We will continue to conduct targeted searches in the Beech Creek area as new information develops. We’re also going to follow up on any legitimate leads. It’s been the goal of this team since Day 1 to find Summer. We’ve never stopped. We’ve never slowed down. We deal with it every day.”