Sneedville’s Stan Cody is a lifelong automobile enthusiast who pursues a hobby that pays tribute to a largely forgotten group; independent Nascar drivers from the 1960s and 1970s.
Born in Kingsport, Stan’s family moved near Sneedville in the late 1950s. After graduation and a hitch in the U.S. Army, Stan worked in the automotive field at TRW in Rogersville.
The company manufactured power rack-and-pinion steering gears. For a period of time, he lived in the Rogersville area, but returned to Hancock County near Sneedville in 2004. After working at TRW for almost 31 years, he retired.
The car bug
Stan has always been a Ford man, owning several Mustangs throughout his life. He remembers “My first vehicle was a 1961 Ford pickup. My first car was a 1968 Fairlane.” Today he is the owner of a beautiful red Shelby GT Mustang.
Interest in racing
Stan remembers the first Nascar (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) race that he listened to on the radio; the 1967 Atlanta 500, won by Cale Yarborough driving the Wood Brothers Ford Fairlane. At that time few races were broadcast on television and fans were glued to the radio listening to MRN (the Motor Racing Network).
He says he didn’t attend a life race until the early 1970s. He saw the full spectrum of stock car racing in a short time. Stan attended a dirt track race at Tazewell Speedway. He remembers it was “fast”. The next week he attended a Nascar race at Bristol and says “It was faster.” He then went to the Talladega; Alabama Superspeedway and he says “It was bad-off fast.”
Stan became a huge stock car racing fan. He remembers going to Darlington and hearing the driver introductions over the p.a. system. A friend, Mike Gordon, bought a motorhome and Stan traveled to races with him, He remembers “We’d go to Darlington, Talladega, Charlotte, Atlanta, Bristol… I was ready to go!”
David Pearson, a three-time Nascar champion from Spartanburg, South Carolina, became Stan’s favorite driver. Dirt track legend Jody Ridley, from Chatsworth, Georgia, was another favorite. Pearson had most of his success in Holman-Moody Fords and the Wood Brothers Mercury. Ridley tore up dirt tracks all over the southeast in Ford Falcons. Ridley also made some noise in Nascar, winning the 1980 rookie of the year and winning a race on the big series the next season.
Back in the 1960s, 70s. and 80s there were many “independent” drivers in Nascar’s top division. Independents were drivers who weren’t backed by manufacturers and didn’t have a lot of sponsor money behind them. These competitors were teams who often ran used equipment on a shoestring budget, all for their love of racing. Today the independent team has almost become extinct. Stan was one of the fans who took notice of the independents. Among the independents he followed were John Sears, Darrell Deringer, Charlie Roberts, Elmo Langley, Dean Dalton and Jimmy Means. Stan also pulled for local drivers, including G. C. Spencer (Bluff City), and Mike Potter, Connie Saylor and Brad Teague (all from Johnson City). Stan says that two drivers he would have likes to have seen drive were Chattanooga’s Friday Hassler (killed at Daytona in 1972) and Dr. Don Tarr (a Miami doctor who raced and moved to Johnson City late in his career, and passed away in 2022).
The model cars
Stan remembers “I built some model cars as a kid, they were all white, there was no paint on them.” After his retirement from TRW, his friend Jim Davis invited him to a model car show in Morristown around 2007. Stan says “I was amazed at what some people were doing.” Stan became friends with model builder Tony Gordon. Tony has built and sold models to several former drivers and their fans. Stan credits Jim and Tony for helping him get into the hobby.
Once he started his new hobby, Stan knew what he wanted to build; models of old Nascar race cars. The detail on these models is astounding. Tony makes tires for the model race cars. Decal sets are available exactly matching the ones on the race cars back in the day.
Stan has since built dozens of models, almost all are older Nascar race cars. He is a member of the Appalachian Scale Modelers Association which meets at Model Town in Johnson City. Stan says there are usually around fifteen members in the club.
Meeting the legends
In addition to model car shows and club meetings, Stan has gotten to meet several of his stock car racing heroes. Tony, Jim, and Stan went to visit retired driver Melvin Corum, a Maynardville dirt track legend. Tony had built models of Corum’s cars brought them to show him and Corum signed the models. Stan remembers that Corum was pleased that someone had built models of his racecars. Corum has since passed away.
They have visited other drivers, including Johnson City’s Brad Teague and Newport’s L. D. Ottinger.
Stan and his friends have also attended events with former drivers, sometimes setting up displays at the events. One such event is “Stocks for Tots”, a charity event in Mooresville, North Carolina. Stan remembers meeting Ricky Rudd at the Mooresville event, and telling him that he saw him drive his first-ever top 10 Nascar finish at Bristol in 1975. Stan has also met family members of many drivers at these events, including Curtis Turner’s daughter.
Personal involvement
At TRW Stan met dirt-track driver Jeff Silvers. Stan gave Silvers some sponsorship money to help with his car. The words “Stan Cody, the Ultimate Racer’s Friend” were painted on the car.
Today
Stan continues to build models and most of them are of vintage Nascar racers. His collection of models include two David Pearson cars (Holman-Moody and Wood Brothers, and five different Jody Ridley cars (several Ford Falcons and his Junie Donlavey Nascar entry). There are some famous familiar models like Richard Petty and Bobby Allison, and beside them are lesser-known cars driven by Wendell Scott and Charlie Roberts. There are also cars of locals Brad Teague and Mike Potter.
Stan continuous to hone his skills as a model builder and says “I want to thank Tony and Jim for all their help.” His passion for the racing he loves is displayed in the detailed models he builds,