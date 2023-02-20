Charlie Thacker

Commissioner Charlie Thacker looks over photos of the county’s new Church Hill building during the Public Building Committee’s Feb. 16 discussion of on roof repplacement.

 Jeff Bobo

A former Church Hill bank that the Hawkins County Commission voted last month to purchase, will soon have a new name, but the fate of its roof, as well as Church Hill Sessions Court, are yet to be determined.

Rogersville, TN

Feb. 16, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos