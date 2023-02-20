A former Church Hill bank that the Hawkins County Commission voted last month to purchase, will soon have a new name, but the fate of its roof, as well as Church Hill Sessions Court, are yet to be determined.
The Hawkins County Commission’s Public Buildings Committee (PBC) voted at its Feb. 16 meeting to recommend to the full commission that it name the building the “East Hawkins County Complex”.
Two of the rejected options contained the word “Satellite”. Most committee members agreed that they didn’t like that word.
There was some debate whether the word “Office” should be included. Commissioner Tom Kern said he believes the word “Complex” covers all the bases.
Last month the commission voted to purchase the former CIVIS Bank property from Thread Bank for $550,000. That purchase includes the 3,244 square foot building which is located on 5.18 acres at 150 S. Central Avenue in Church Hill adjacent to the Food Lion shopping complex.
The proposed new name will be placed on the agenda of the March 27 County Commission meeting for final approval.
County facilities manager Sarah Davis told the committee she was informed by the County Attorney that the sale should be finalized within three weeks. The building will be used to relocate county offices out of Church Hill City Hall including the County Clerk’s office, Clerk of Courts, the Trustee, and the sheriff’s substation.
Church Hill Sessions Court
The PBC also voted last week to recommend a contract that terminates the county’s 1975 agreement with Church Hill to occupy offices at City Hall.
Under the original agreement the county paid the cost of any capital outlay projects needed at the building, but that obligation ends as soon as the last county office is relocated.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte told the PBC the county’s departure had been previously discussed with Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal who was in favor of the move.
The proposed contract, which will also be on the County Commission’s March 27 agenda, calls for the county to vacate its City Hall offices by Sept. 1.
DeWitte told the Review after the Feb. 16 meeting that although the Clerk of Courts would have an office at the new Church Hill building for paying fines and fees, and other courthouse business, there is no room for a courtroom in the former bank building.
As a result, DeWitte said the commission will be presented a resolution at a future meeting seeking approval to end Sessions Court and Juvenile Court in Church Hill, and only hold those courts in the Hawkins County Justice Center in Rogersville.
Currently Sessions Judge Todd Ross and Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd hold courts in the BMA meeting room on the second floor of Church Hill City Hall.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and Attorney General Dan Armstrong have both expressed safety concerns about that courtroom.
The Review contacted Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley and Mount Carmel Police Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. about the proposal to end Sessions Court in Church Hill. Both said it would increase road time and gasoline expenses for their officers.
Both chiefs agreed, however, that the real inconvenience would be to victims of crimes and witnesses. Because criminal cases are usually reset and postponed multiple times before a case is resolved, it will be a drain on the time and resources of witnesses and victims to travel to Rogersville for court instead of Church Hill, the chiefs said.
Hawkins County is not obligated by law to hold satellite courts. State law only requires the County Commission to fund a courthouse in the county seat.
Architect to study roof
One of the reservations expressed by commissioners and other opposed to the bank building purchase was the potential for expensive repairs to the building.
Commissioners know that eventually the roof will have to be replaced or repaired. Davis asked the PBC on Feb. 16 if they want to do that now or later.
Davis noted that the inspector stated that they probably needed to replace the roof, but he also tested all the areas that had previously leaked, and despite recent heavy rain they were still dry.
“It may last another year,” Davis told the PBC. “It may start leaking next month.”
It’s a flat roof, but there is a facade on the roof that almost completes a gabled enclosure, leaving an exposed gap in the middle exposing the flat roof. One option would be to simply add on to that facade to complete a metal gabled roof.
“The facade is metal,” DeWitte told the PBC. “It’s not really a roof. But, we’re wondering if it could be made into a roof — and just covering that flat roof because we know that flat roofs are problematic. If we’re going to replace it, we’d like to get an architect to look at it and tell us what the best route would be.”
DeWitte added, “That facade has a lot of framework underneath it, and if you put a new flat roof in there it’s going to have to be flashed around every one of those support posts.”
Davis said that in her initial discussion with the architect, he thinks they can use the facade and add to it, to complete a metal roof, and cover the flat roof. To do that they would have to move a rooftop HVAC unit to the ground
A roofer recommended to Davis that the county remove the facade because it was hurting the flat roof membrane.
The PBC voted to have the architect determine what the best option is for that roof as far as dependability and cost, and report those findings back to the committee.