The Hawkins County Cancer Support Group held its annual “Occasionably Fashionable” fashion show on Saturday at Occasions on the Square in Rogersville.
Lunch was served, live music performed, the cancer story of Ellison Wilson shared by his mom, Jessie, and beautiful fashions were modeled.
Clothing from Adorable and Dressy, Walmart, and Chico’s of Johnson City were featured. Walmart also presented a $1,000.00 donation.
Betty Goins of the Hawkins County Cancer Support Group noted that in 2022, the organization assisted patients 99 times for a total of $29,700 in servcies and contributions. Some patients were assisted as many as four times.
“Due to Covid restricting our donations and fundraisers, in 2023 we have had to reduce the number of times we can assist a patient to twice a year,” Goins said. “Sometimes we assist by paying utility bills and we also have had three children being treated at St. Judes. We assist them with Visa cards if they are going to Memphis and then with Food City gift cards if they are taking some of their treatments at Niswongers or Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.”
Goins added, “All of the money we raise stays in Hawkins County to assist our patients. The decorations on the tables and the food served today was all donated. We run strictly on donations and a few grants we apply for. We could also use some volunteers to help with our fundraisers. If you or your family has never been affected by cancer you are truly blessed.”
If you are interested in volunteering or donating, contact information is: Hawkins County Cancer Support Group P.O. Box 253, Surgoinsville, TN 37873