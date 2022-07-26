The Hawkins County Commission voted 14-6 Monday to increase the property tax rate by 15 cents, which will help increase salaries for county employees and 911 dispatchers.
The property tax increase is also intended to prevent the county from dipping into savings during the 2022-23 fiscal year.
That increases the Hawkins County property tax rate in 2022-23 from $2.1677 to $2.3177. For a home valued at $100,000 a penny on the property tax rate amounts to $2.50 in the annual tax bill.
That $100,000 home value is about average for Hawkins County, which means an average increase of $37.50 on county homeowner property tax bills in 2022-23.
Earlier this month the Budget Committee considered recommending an 8 cent increase and a 4 cent increase, both of which were voted down 3-3.
At Monday’s meeting Commissioner Hannah Winegar recommended the 15 cent increase. Winegar also made a motion to increase the county employee cost of living adjustment (COLA) from 7 percent to 9 percent in the county budget.
Coming into Monday’s commission meeting the commission was facing a proposed $3.2 million budget deficit. Traditionally the Budget Committee over-estimates spending and under-estimates revenue as a safeguard in case of emergencies.
Historically the county has spent about $2 million less than budgeted, which would have left about $1.2 million estimated to be drawn from savings.
The 15 cent property tax increase would generate about $1.6 million in new revenue.
Although the 15 cent tax hike would have eliminated that actual $1.2 million deficit and created a small surplus, Winegar’s proposed employee COLA increase from 7 to 9 percent created more of a break-even situation when actual numbers come in at the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Commissioner Charles Housewright, who voted against the tax increase, made a motion to increase the COLA to 12 percent. Winegar argued that 12 percent would put the county back into a deficit situation again, and Housewright’s motion was defeated 5-14.
Winegar’s motion to increase the COLA to 9 percent was approved 13-6.
Budget director Eric Buchanan said he expected to have the exact numbers available Tuesday afternoon on how Monday’s actions by the Commission affected the budget.
