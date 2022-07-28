The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to allocated $400,000 of its $1.6 million “Baby Doe” Opioid lawsuit settlement to help start a regional drug treatment facility Carter County.
The discussion was lengthy, and at times very heated, particularly between two judges seeking funding for their own addiction/recovery programs.
For months Circuit and Criminal judges from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Judicial Districts have been lobbying counties and cities in the eight county Northeast Tennessee region to contribute some, or all of their opioid lawsuit settlement to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Treatment Facility.
Hawkins County’s $400,000 contribution approved Monday will be added to $1.4 million contributed by Carter County, $300,000 by Elizabethton, $50,000 by Johnson County $170,000 by Irwin, $102,000 by the town of Unicoi, $3.5 million by Sullivan County, $1.5 million by Kingsport.
Hamblen County has proposed to contribute $500,000 but that is not yet approved.
That facility will be located in a recently closed prison in Carter County which has been leased to the coalition of judges for $1 per year to create a long term drug treatment facility for felony defendants.
Opposing the Carter County funding was Hawkins County Sessions Court Judge Todd Ross, who told the County Commission Monday he’d like the entire $1.6 million. Ross proposes to purchase property located between the Dominoes restaurant and the Justice Center in Rogersville to construct a drug addiction recovery facility to serve misdemeanor defendants in his court.
”We need an in-patient facility”
Judge Beth Boniface told the commission that while Ross’s Recovery Court does good work, her program deals with “high risk, high need” felons.
“My program goes for years, so we have individuals longer,” Boniface said. “That’s why we need an in-patient facility. I can do with felons what you cannot do with misdemeanors, because they don’t have as much time.”
Boniface added, “I know some people think this money goes to Carter County and only Carter County. That is not the way it works. It will be for our citizens, and there will be plenty of our citizens who will benefit from this.”
Boniface said local candidates for the program will stay in the Hawkins County Jail until a bed becomes available at the Carter County Facility. She said it’s a two year program, and when they’re released they will have a technical degree of some sort so they are employable, they will be clean for at least two years, and they will hopefully be ready to become productive citizens.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Judge Ross,” Boniface said. “He does a fantastic job. But, he can’t meet all the needs of our community. I need to be able to have a place to send out people. If we just send them to a 30 day program, I can assure you that the people who are in my program — it’s not going to stick. It’s not enough.”
”They’re talking about helping drug dealers”
Judge Ross told the commission he would like to have the entire $1.6 million allocated for his proposed residential facility which would give county residents returning home from rehab a place to stay and hopefully get their lives together rather than sending them back into an environment where relapse is more likely.
He said his Recovery Court program runs for 12-24 months. He said his program keeps people out of the County Jail, which is understaffed.
“If it weren’t for all those programs I send people to rehab it wouldn’t be 246 people in jail,” Ross said. “It would be 350 to 400, and then you’d really be in trouble. I deal with drug addicts. Drug users who are in active addiction. … They’re talking about helping drug dealers. Not users. The analogy I have — you have an opportunity to help some people. If on your way home you come upon a wreck and realize a drunk driver has hit a bus load of school children. You’ve got time to save one or the other. Do you save the drunk driver or do you save the school children.”
Ross asked that the entire $1.6 million be allocated to the Hawkins County Recovery Court Foundation to purchase land for $145,000 and construct a facility. He said the facility would be self sustaining because residents would work and pay rent.
“We can either have something that’s going to serve the citizens of Hawkins County for generation after generation after generation, or you can give $400,000 of it, and five years from now I don’t know what you have,” Ross said. “Nothing, probably.”
Ross added, “If we get $400,000 we might be able to purchase the land and grade it and pave it, and put a mobile home on it, but that’s it. If we’re actually going to do something that’s going to be there and help people for generations, then we need the whole thing.”
‘A mansion on a hill’
Ross and Boniface had a heated exchange after Ross stated that the coalition of judges had failed to apply for a state grant for the proposed Carter County facility. Ross and Commissioner Charles Housewright also had a heated exchange when Housewright suggested the Ross’s demeanor was not that of a truthful person.
“A truthful person should be a calm person,” Housewright said.
Housewright also said Ross is wanting “a mansion on a hill”. Ross responded “that’s ridiculous”.
A video of those changes, as well as the entire discussion, can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Housewright made a motion to reduce reduce the Carter County facility contribution from $400,000 to $50,000, with the intention of later proposing to give Sheriff’s Ronnie Lawson $200,000 from the Baby Doe fund to replenish his diminishing drug fund.
Housewright’s motion was defeated 5-13 with one abstention. The original $400,000 contribution resolution was then approved 13-4 with two abstentions.
‘Let’s all try to get on the same page’
As the discussion was winding down Commissioner Tom Kern told Ross the commission isn’t going to allocate him $1.6 million with nothing more than the one-page proposal he handed out to the commissioners prior to the beginning of the Monday’s meeting.
“I want you to know that I’m for this program from the start to the finish,” Kern said. “In defense of the Baby Doe money, I think we have enough money to help a lot of people. Having said that, I would say that the Recovery Court coming out of Carter County, I am for that a lot. These people have come before us and put facts, figures, and what they’re going to spend this money for. And then I walk in in here tonight and get a proposal from Judge Ross that says I want it all. I’d like to know where my dollar is going. Just to say we’re going to give you carte blanche, I can’t do that.”
Kern added, “I think if the homework had been done we’d have had some figures to know where we’re going to put this, rather than the last time you spoke (July 18), when I walked out of here I felt very threatened. Let’s all try to get on the same page.”